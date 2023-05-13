Eidevall tells his injury-ravaged Arsenal Women “We just have to do our best”

By now, it is clear Arsenal will not win the WSL title unless something special happens, even if they win all their remaining games. Something special could be Manchester City beating Manchester United on May 21st, and then, on May 27th, Liverpool also beating the Red Devils. This something special doesn’t end with United’s results; Chelsea’s results also matter. West Ham must beat Chelsea on May 17th, the Gunners must get a point over them on May 21st, and Reading must beat Chelsea on Saturday, May 27th.

Man City may try to take the 3rd place slot, but tying with Arsenal, who’ve played a game less, is a tricky position they are in if they are to qualify for Champions League football. Eidevall isn’t even worried about the Citizens, and he isn’t foolish to think they are winning the league; he wants his team to finish as high as they can, as he hinted this week. “I don’t care [about Manchester City’s results],” he said before the 4-0 Brighton win. “We have four more games; we have to take one at a time. Do our very best in every one of those games. If we do, we will finish as high as possible in the table.”

“That’s the only thing we can influence. It’s boring. But that’s where we need to put our focus. You have to look ahead. To focus on the next opponent.”

Arsenal women are likely to finish 3rd, and Gooners ought to take that and say it was wasn’t a bad season considering the injury struggles Eidevall has had to deal with.

Come next season with a good summer transfer window, and Miedema and co. returning from injury, Arsenal can do what they haven’t done in about four years: win the WSL title.

Michelle Maxwell

