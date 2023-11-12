Eidevall wants Arsenal Women to simply play “on a game-by-game basis”

Arsenal Women will this weekend seek to continue their resurgence when they visit Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners have successfully turned around their fortunes.

They were off to a bad start this season, losing 1-0 to Liverpool on Match Day 1 and drawing 2-2 with Manchester United on Match Day 2.

However, from Match Day 3, they haven’t looked back; they’ve picked win after win, beating Aston Villa, Bristol City and Manchester City (winning all these games 2-1). They also beat Bristol City 3-1 in the Continental Cup the other day.

The WSL Match Day 6 is this weekend and it’s Leicester who stand in Arsenal’s way.

The Gunner women are taking things one game at a time and aren’t letting the league standings deceive them. This weekend, they only have one goal in mind; to beat the Foxes and pick up another significant victory. As Jonas Eidevall admitted in his press conference on Friday via Arsenal.com: “It is early in the season, teams have played very uneven home and away and different opposition – but lets play more games and let the league table settle a little bit more before we start jumping towards early conclusions.”

“Every time we step onto the pitch, we want to do our best to win, and like I said before, the league table is not going to be decided after six rounds. We need to treat it on a game-by-game basis.”

Leicester are winless in their last three games, losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, and drawing with Manchester United, so I hope Arsenal pick up a big win over them and carry on the fight for the top.

Fixture details

King Power Stadium

Women’s Super League

Sunday 12 November

Kick Off: 18:45pm UK

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Can our Gunners get the result they need today Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

