Eidevall warns Arsenal Women “need to focus” for trip to Reading today

After an eventful international break that secured up to 16 of our Gunners places at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Arsenal are back together to face Reading in the Women’s Super League this weekend.

While Arsenal look to maintain and extend their lead at the top of the WSL table they also face their UEFA Champions League clash against reigning champions Lyon, Reading are scrapping for their first points of the current campaign.

Reading have never beaten Arsenal in their last 12 games, indeed they´ve drawn 2 and lost 10. If Arsenal continue their great run against Reading, Reading will become the first side to play another WSL side 13 times without registering a win (don´t you just love a statistic thrown in here and there!

Reading are currently at the bottom of the WSL league with no points. They have faced a 4-0 spanking from Manchester United on the opening day of the season, closely followed by a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite some promising play and the defeat of some top teams last season, Reading have now gone 12 matches without a win. Their last recorded league win was in February 2022, against Everton. They are surely going to be very hungry for results today! Arsenal whipped Reading by a four-goal margin twice last season.

This is what Eidevall said about Reading: “I think it’s a hard-working team. We saw last season that they had a tough start to the season. I think they were one of the better-performing teams once they got going. They won a lot of games in a row. So it’s an opposition that we have massive respect for and we’re preparing like it’s our most important game.

“It’s a constant challenge, to prepare for every game, to be 100%, and to be able to do all the work and preparation. We learn that as a team as you’re getting more mature, it’s about getting those processes right. Reading is no different from that. We know that every game in this league, especially the away games, can be tough if we don’t go about it the right way.

“So we need to focus on what we’re going to do. It’s our first game after the international break and if we think the game’s going to be easy by any means, then we’re making trouble for ourselves. We should always give our very best, our 100%. That’s my intention on Sunday.” – read every word of the boss’ press-conference.

Arsenal will, of course, be missing the centre-back partnership of Rafaelle Souza and Leah Williamson, as they are both out of action with foot injuries, perhaps for several weeks. It will be interesting to look at Jonas´changes and how it informs Arsenal´s play. We´ll be watching in anticipation!

The match will be live to watch on Sky Sports.

For all you Gooners on route to Reading today and everyone watching live on Sky Sports, GO YOU GUNNERS!! Can the Arsenal make it 9 consecutive games without conceding a goal?

