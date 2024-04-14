Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women team to face bottom-of-the-table Bristol City, in WSL clash

Arsenal Women will face bottom-of-the-table Bristol City, at Meadow Park this evening. The match kick’s off at 18:45 UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports from 18:30 UK.

A win for our Gunners tonight would allow them to keep pace with Manchester City & Chelsea, at the top of the table. But one certainly doesn’t anticipate an easy run against Bristol City. The Robins are well-rested, with 3 weeks to prepare to meet The Arsenal, while most of our Gunners have only just returned from international duty.

Bristol City are currently in the WSL relegation zone and I’m sure they’ll come out fighting for those 3 precious points.

My predicted Arsenal team to face Bristol City Women – Russo up front?

Match Preview: Arsenal Women vs Bristol City in must-win WSL clash, at Meadow Park

This is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women starting XI, to face Bristol City tonight:

Michelle Maxwell

