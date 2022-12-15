Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall has “massive respect” for Lyon ahead of crunch EWCL League tie

Eidevall’s pre-Lyon Presser as Arsenal Women welcome reigning Champions to Emirates by Michelle

Arsenal are in Champions League action again tonight, Thursday 15th December 8pm kick-off, as they welcome the reigning European Champions to Emirates Stadium in their penultimate UEFA Women’s Champions League group match. Arsenal are in pole position in Group C, with Olympique Lyonnais Feminin holding 2nd place in the group.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in their group, with three wins and one draw. A win for Arsenal tonight would guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the competition. We have looked at Form, Stats & Facts already and, based on that alone, Arsenal should have a fighting chance of securing the result they need tonight.

Speaking to the press ahead of this Champions league clash Eidevall confirmed It’s a serious game and of course we know that we can achieve qualification and that’s huge for us. We’re going to do our very best to try and achieve that.

Arsenal played their first leg away against Lyon, securing an incredible 5-1 win against the reigning champions (highlights below). Eidevall said of our last meeting It was a combination of a very good performance, but we also scored at very good times in the game so we had that combination of good times and good performance. Everything aligned that night and of course it’s beautiful to be a part of, but we can’t hold onto that forever, so it’s a new performance tomorrow and we need to be ready for that.

Eidevall on how Lyon will play in comparison to our last outing:

It’s difficult to predict how Lyon will look (compared to the game in October), that’s their business. I will work on how Arsenal will look but we see a Lyon team that has had a lot of strong performances. From a goal-scoring opportunities perspective, they were the better team against PSG even if they ended up losing. We know it’s an excellent opponent that we need to have massive respect for.

When asked if he thought Lyon would be more fired up after losing to PSG in France’s Serie 1, Eidevall had this to say:

But that’s under the impression that you would have a team playing in the Champions League not giving 100 per cent as a starting point. It’s not the starting point I see things from. If you’ve been playing in the Champions League, it’s the most prestigious and greatest tournament that you have in women’s club football, so if you need more motivation to play that, then I don’t know what to say. I think every team is always going to be 100% in this competition.

This this be a monumentus game against the French reigning European champions, with our Gunners getting back on form with some injured players starting to return to the squad.

My score prediction for this game is in favour of our Gunners, with an eventual scoreline of 3-1 at Emirates tonight. What are your thoughts?

Michelle Maxwell

