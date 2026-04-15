Arteta with Guardiola
Arsenal News Gooner News

Eidur Gudjohnsen makes bold Premier League title prediction

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)

Former Chelsea player Eidur Gudjohnsen has expressed doubts about Arsenal’s ability to win the Premier League title this season, following a series of inconsistent performances from the Gunners. His comments reflect a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the club’s title challenge as the campaign approaches its decisive stage.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently not at its best, and their recent home defeat to Bournemouth has only intensified concerns. The result represents a significant setback for Arsenal, who must now ensure that similar slip-ups do not occur in their remaining fixtures if they are to stay in contention.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Title Race Concerns

Despite assembling one of the strongest Arsenal squads in recent years, Arteta has seen his team struggle for consistency at a crucial point in the season. For much of the campaign, the Gunners appeared capable of sustaining a genuine title challenge, but recent performances have cast doubt on their ability to maintain that level.

As reported by the Metro, Gudjohnsen has openly questioned Arsenal’s chances, particularly in light of the pressure being applied by Manchester City. He stated, “Even the fans are going, “What can we do? How can we stop this?”… I think they’ve already lost the league. We’re here to say our opinions.

“In the end, it’s still in their own hands. They have to go to Man City, get a result, and if they get a win then it’ll be huge.

“I just don’t see it happening. The way Man City played in the second half at Stamford Bridge, I felt I was watching the best team in the Premier League by far.”

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pressure to Respond

While the title race is not mathematically decided, the margin for error has become extremely small, and every remaining match carries significant importance.

Arsenal’s recent performances have given even their supporters reason to question whether they can go the distance. However, the team still retains control over its own fate, provided it can deliver strong results in the final stretch.

To silence critics and prove their credentials, Arsenal must refocus and produce the level of performance that defined their earlier success this season. Only then can they realistically hope to overcome the pressure and re-establish themselves as genuine contenders for the title.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal accused of secrecy over one player’s injury
Arsenal and Chelsea are fighting for Premier League defender
Neymar
“He was pure magic.” Neymar names the Arsenal icon he loved to watch
Posted by

Tags Eidur Gudjohnsen

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors