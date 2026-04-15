Eidur Gudjohnsen makes bold Premier League title prediction

Former Chelsea player Eidur Gudjohnsen has expressed doubts about Arsenal’s ability to win the Premier League title this season, following a series of inconsistent performances from the Gunners. His comments reflect a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the club’s title challenge as the campaign approaches its decisive stage.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently not at its best, and their recent home defeat to Bournemouth has only intensified concerns. The result represents a significant setback for Arsenal, who must now ensure that similar slip-ups do not occur in their remaining fixtures if they are to stay in contention.

Title Race Concerns

Despite assembling one of the strongest Arsenal squads in recent years, Arteta has seen his team struggle for consistency at a crucial point in the season. For much of the campaign, the Gunners appeared capable of sustaining a genuine title challenge, but recent performances have cast doubt on their ability to maintain that level.

As reported by the Metro, Gudjohnsen has openly questioned Arsenal’s chances, particularly in light of the pressure being applied by Manchester City. He stated, “Even the fans are going, “What can we do? How can we stop this?”… I think they’ve already lost the league. We’re here to say our opinions.

“In the end, it’s still in their own hands. They have to go to Man City, get a result, and if they get a win then it’ll be huge.

“I just don’t see it happening. The way Man City played in the second half at Stamford Bridge, I felt I was watching the best team in the Premier League by far.”

Pressure to Respond

While the title race is not mathematically decided, the margin for error has become extremely small, and every remaining match carries significant importance.

Arsenal’s recent performances have given even their supporters reason to question whether they can go the distance. However, the team still retains control over its own fate, provided it can deliver strong results in the final stretch.

To silence critics and prove their credentials, Arsenal must refocus and produce the level of performance that defined their earlier success this season. Only then can they realistically hope to overcome the pressure and re-establish themselves as genuine contenders for the title.