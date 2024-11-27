Eight goals in 2 games – Do we have our Arsenal back again?

Eight goals in two games! Yeah, we have our Arsenal back alright.

Despite what the headline is saying, I am not getting carried away or anything in that manner at all, but you can’t help but feel that the Gunners are back, back after a few weeks of torrid form prior to the international break.

The Gunners got back to winning ways in their UCL campaign against Sporting CP on Tuesday night, this was a resounding 5-1 win, away from home, under the lights and this was made possible thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

Even though we were coming off the back of a comfortable win last weekend, gooners would’ve still felt a bit nervous ahead of this clash for a number of reasons. One being the fact we were without a win in our eight previous away games in the UCL and secondly because of our opponents incredible form heading into this encounter. They have remained unbeaten for the whole of their season, beating Manchester City along the way. Arsenal however, made sure that they have tasted defeat for the first time, both in the UCL and in all competitions (barring Porto in the Super Cup pre-season).

The five goals scored against them now means that we’ve scored eight goals in the space of just two games. To put that into perspective, we managed seven goals in the previous six games prior to our win against Forest. This just highlights our struggles without a player like Ødegaard on the pitch, his return has suddenly made our right side 200 percent better, most of our good football and even goals came from the right half spaces tonight which just shows you the impact he has on this team.

After struggling with creativity for much of the season, we have since gone on to drop arguably two of our best attacking displays of the season in these two matches. You can’t be wrong to say that Arsenal are back! Next up for us in this relentless schedule is a visit to West Ham at the weekend and surely, gooners will he hoping for us stretch this mini run to three consecutive wins!

We have our Arsenal back!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…