Eight players Arsenal need to look at replacing in the summer

At the end of this season, we expect Arsenal to offload some players from their squad while adding new members. Here are the eight players they should seriously consider replacing.

Neto

Neto is returning to Bournemouth, and Arsenal must buy another second-choice goalkeeper.

Jakub Kiwior

If Italian teams keep showing interest in Kiwior, then Arsenal should sell him and sign another defender to compete better with Gabriel and William Saliba.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

With Kieran Tierney leaving as a free agent, Arsenal should also offload Zinchenko and replace him with a versatile left-footed defender.

Takehiru Tomiyasu

It is a shame that injury has hurt Tomiyasu so badly, but the time has come to replace the defender with a fitter right back at the Emirates.

Jorginho

Jorginho’s experience has been helpful to Arsenal, but if it does not help them to win the Premier League title this term, they have to replace him in the summer.

Thomas Partey

Partey has been fantastic lately, but he is in his 30s, and Arsenal needs to rebuild its midfield with younger players.

Gabriel Jesus

If Jesus is not struggling to score goals, he is injured and cannot play for Arsenal, so the time has come to sign a more reliable striker.

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal needs an experienced attacker in the group, but Sterling is not that player, and he needs to be replaced.