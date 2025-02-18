Eight players Arsenal need to look at replacing in the summer

At the end of this season, we expect Arsenal to offload some players from their squad while adding new members. Here are the eight players they should seriously consider replacing.
Neto
Neto is returning to Bournemouth, and Arsenal must buy another second-choice goalkeeper.
Jakub Kiwior
If Italian teams keep showing interest in Kiwior, then Arsenal should sell him and sign another defender to compete better with Gabriel and William Saliba.
Oleksandr Zinchenko
With Kieran Tierney leaving as a free agent, Arsenal should also offload Zinchenko and replace him with a versatile left-footed defender.
Takehiru Tomiyasu
It is a shame that injury has hurt Tomiyasu so badly, but the time has come to replace the defender with a fitter right back at the Emirates.
Jorginho
Jorginho’s experience has been helpful to Arsenal, but if it does not help them to win the Premier League title this term, they have to replace him in the summer.
Thomas Partey
Partey has been fantastic lately, but he is in his 30s, and Arsenal needs to rebuild its midfield with younger players.
Gabriel Jesus
If Jesus is not struggling to score goals, he is injured and cannot play for Arsenal, so the time has come to sign a more reliable striker.
Raheem Sterling
Arsenal needs an experienced attacker in the group, but Sterling is not that player, and he needs to be replaced.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
What about Nelson, Lokonga and Vieira?
Will struggle to sell Jesus
Will stay out of default
I agree with everyone on the list except for Partey. Having that experience in the team is key, especially with the youngsters coming through the ranks. I would however add Tierny and Havertz to the list.
reddb10,
While you’ll get no arguments from me on the Havertz comment.
I would personally have kept Tierney, but I’m sad to say that it looks like that ship has sailed. And a move back to Celtic beckons.
I agree with the list, but I must admit with Tomiyasu and Partey its with reluctance to be fare.
As for Grandad’s comments above, I to can’t argue with him either. (Not that I would want to, as my late Dad brought me up to respect my elders 😉).
As for you Dan, I think that the wages that Jesus is on could be the main problem with him. (Plus his injury record to of course🤦♂️).
Neto -> Hein. More than capable of being back up. Homegrown, experienced, free.
Tierney/Zinchenko -> Calafiori and MLS. I think LB is sorted with Timber also capable of playing there.
Sterling -> Nwaneri. Already a better option for the wing.
Jesus -> J David of Lille. Free, affordable, injury-free, reliable, excellent forward option.
Kiwior/Tomiyasu -> Dean Huijsen. Young, towering centreback, playing fantastic for Bournemouth. He’s ambidextrous so he can rotate with both Gabriel and Saliba. I would buy him because of the uncertainty looming over Saliba’s future. If Saliba doesn’t want to sign an extension and Real comes in with a big offer, we have to sell. Huijsen looks absolutely fantastic. Cost probably 40-50 million.
Partey -> most difficult to replace. Zubimendi’s name has been popping up, also Larsson of Frankfurt also mentioned. I think either one of them could work. This will cost us 40-50 million.
That being said, I think in addition to aforementioned players, we need 2-3 more:
Winger, striker, midfielder.
I don’t think Tierney,Zinchenko and Kiwior all need to be replaced given the emergence of Myles and the signing of Calafiori. Perhaps the signing of just one left footed defender will be enough. Jorrel Hato?
I also don’t think we need to sign two defensive midfielders to replace both Partey and Jorginho. One will do given Declan can cover the position as well.
We don’t need another right back. We have two of the best but we could need another right Centre back if Tomi departs.
I think the attack needs MASSIVE investment and that is where the focus should be. Besides,bringing in too many players in one window never ends well.
Trossard must be replaced too. He’s productive sometimes, but too inconsistent for an EPL and UCL contender
He’s made too many misplaced passes that forced Lewis-Skelly committing a foul on Doherty, forced Raya to make an audacious save, almost made us concede and caused many more close calls
He is too irresponsible for a 30-year-old player and will only get slower, despite his two-footedness and accurate shots
There are too many younger inverted-RWs who can replace him
Great shout. A good player but our aspirations are beyond his ability level.
Hard to argue with any of the names on that list, although I think it would be a shame to offload Zinchenko and Jesus. Having said that, Jesus operates better as a RW and I think Nwaneri has probably upstaged him in that position now, so will be the automatic first choice to rotate with Saka, unless Nwaneri is moved into another role. This is probably the biggest headache for Arteta right now, what to do when Saka comes back!
Zinchenko is a fine technical player but is just too weak on the ball. If he were used further up the pitch I think he would be more effective but that ship has probably sailed as well.
No arguments on Jorginho and Partey. Jorginho was one of the finest midfielders to grace the Premier League but that isn’t the player have or the player we got. Partey looks like a world beater on his day but fails to turn up too often. Everyone has bad days but effort costs nothing and doesn’t require any sort of form.
I actually like Lokonga and think he could be a useful squad player and the same goes for Vieira, although he suffers from the same issue as Zinny. I wouldn’t bother replacing Kiwior if he is sold, as Calafiori, White, or Timber can all fill in at CB.
Altogether, there’s lots of work to be done in the summer and tbh I have very little faith it will happen. At least not in one window, so you can expect us to be having the same conversation at this time next year when we are grossly short of players once again.
So you rate Lokonga and Vieira but not Partey who this season has been one of our top performers?
partey is not for sale now we need him
I agree with the off-loading of everyone listed above, except when it comes to Partey. To offload a match winning player before he shows signs of aging would be preposterous.
What happens to the logic on experienced players who actually lead on the field and don’t just talk in dressing rooms like Jorghino? Gundhugaun, KDB, Ronaldo, Messi, Salah, Van Dyke are all older than Partey. You can purge Partey, only to buy a warn out striker or MF replacement just because he’s European or South American.
As I see MLS developing as a central midfielder and regard Calafiori as a left centre back first and foremost, I feel we need to bring in a natural LB ,particularly with KT moving back to Celtic.On the assumption that Tomi and Kwior are moved on, another CB will be essential and to take over from Jorjinho and Zinchenko, a multi skilled midfielder will be required.Based on these assumptions my shopping list consists of Robinson, Fulham,Huijsen,Bournemouth and last but not least, Carlos Baleba of Brighton who is highly effective as a DM or as a box to box operator.The three I have mentioned have been consistently good this season aǹd would strengthen our squad for sure.