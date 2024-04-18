Eintracht Frankfurt sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal is among the clubs tracking Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho as he continues to impress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga this season and is eyeing a move to a bigger club in the future.

Given his age and current level of performance, Pacho is a player Arsenal is keen on signing, seeing him as both accomplished and possessing significant potential for further development.

Alongside other top European clubs, Arsenal has been monitoring Pacho’s progress for some time, with Bundesliga expert Florian Plettenberg recently disclosing Arsenal’s interest in acquiring him at the end of the season.

While Frankfurt acknowledges Pacho’s talent and potential, they are open to the possibility of him departing and have therefore set an asking price. According to Plettenberg, Frankfurt is seeking a transfer fee of upwards of 50 million euros for the promising centre-back.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the most experienced scouts in the world, and Pacho must have stood out to them among several similar players in Germany.

He has a few more games to prove his worth and show he can do a good job for us. If he keeps performing well, Edu could take a chance and add him to our group at the Emirates.

