Either Arsenal or Chelsea will be out of Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday by Michelle

Returning from the international break, Arsenal Women are straight into action this weekend as they head to Kingsmeadow to take on Chelsea in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round, on Sunday 26th February 14:00 kick-off UK. The full match will be shown live on BBC2.

Both teams were given a bye to the 4th round due to their participation in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal & Chelsea last met on 15th January 2023 managing a 1-1 draw in a game that was largely dominated by our Gunners.

Sunday is the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. There are two other ties between WSL teams, as Tottenham take on Reading and West Ham face Aston Villa. Full details of all 5th round fixtures are detailed here:

Fifth Round – Sunday 26th February (2pm)

Manchester United v Durham (Leigh Sports Village, 12pm) – live on The FA Player

Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City (VCD Athletic)

Lewes v Cardiff City Ladies (Lewes FC)

Tottenham Hotspur v Reading (Leyton Orient FC)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Kingsmeadow) – live on BBC Two

Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry United (Crawley Town FC)

Bristol City v Manchester City (Robins High Performance Centre)

West Ham United v Aston Villa (Dagenham & Redbridge FC, 3pm)

Either Chelsea or Arsenal will go no further in the silverware race for the Vitality FA Cup when the two meet on Sunday.

If Arsenal are to keep their silverware hopes alive they will need to give this game absolutely everything they have – including finding some goal-scoring magic!

There is then not a lot of respite before Arsenal face Chelsea again on Sunday 5th March at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park when the two teams face-off in the FA Women’s Conti League Cup.

What do you think our Gunners chances are over both games?

