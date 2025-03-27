Electric Emirates: Arsenal’s Thrilling Comeback Sends Gunners into Women’s Champions League Semi’s

In a night that will be etched in the memories of Arsenal fans forever, the Gunners delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, overturning a 2-0 deficit in the 1st leg, to secure a 3-2 aggregate win in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. The Emirates Stadium was electric as Alessia Russo’s brace and Mariona Caldentey’s header sent Arsenal roaring into the semi-finals against Lyon.

Manager Renée Slegers beamed with pride, praising her team’s resilience and execution under pressure. “We’ve worked incredibly hard to prepare for this game,” Slegers said. “It’s a credit to everyone—staff and players. We knew we had to come back from a tough defeat in Madrid, and the way we did it was truly remarkable”.

Alessia Russo, the star of the show, was ecstatic about the team’s performance. “It was just incredible playing at the Emirates; it never gets old,” Russo exclaimed. “When we went to Madrid, we were disheartened, but we had faith and understood what we needed to accomplish. That disappointment transformed into determination quite swiftly”.

Chloe Kelly, whose crosses were instrumental in Arsenal’s goals, was hailed as an unsung hero by Sky Sports. Her deliveries from the right flank were pivotal in breaking down Real Madrid’s defense. Slegers noted, “We played into her strengths today really well, and she did what she’s good at”.

The victory marks a significant high point in Arsenal’s tumultuous season, showcasing the team’s ability to bounce back from adversity. As they prepare to face Lyon, the excitement is palpable. “This is crucial for both the club and the players,” Slegers emphasized. “We’re heading into the semi-finals, and we’re thrilled with the outcome”. The Gunners are ready to take on the next challenge, fueled by their determination and the electric atmosphere of the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women will now face Lyon in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals. Do you think we can get to the final Gooners? Do you even have a tiny hope that we could lift that trophy once again? After all, it’s been 18 years since we last lifted it high in the air!

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….