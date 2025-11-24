Eleven And Counting: Arteta Extends His Unbeaten Home Record vs Spurs

Eberechi Eze rightfully is getting all the headlines after Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Spurs on Sunday, but quietly Mikel Arteta is putting together a decent record against Spurs. This weekend saw the Spaniard go eleven games unbeaten against our rivals at the Emirates, meaning the forty three year old is yet to experience defeat in a North London Derby at home.

Now I should clarify Tottenham’s record in this fixture during the Prem era has always been poor. Our next door neighbours in that period can only claim one league win at Highbury and the Emirates respectively. Mr Wenger had to wait fourteen years to witness his only NLD defeat at home. As Thierry likes to remind everyone, he went his whole career unbeaten in this fixture home or away.

Yet Arteta’s body of work is unique because it includes both repeating the Gunners as a player then manager. You could argue that yesterday was his easiest game against Spurs in either role.

Eleven and counting..

Early Years As A Player

2012, Arsenal 5-2 Spurs, Prem.

The closest Mikel Arteta has come to losing a North London Derby in the League at the Emirates was ironically his first. Spurs raced into a 2-0 lead, at which point they were heading ten points clear of us in February. Our fightback starts with the midfielder crossing to assist Sagna’s header. The comeback changed the momentum of both sides, with Arsenal eventually finishing above their rivals in third. This proved crucial because UEFA rules at the time meant Chelsea winning the Champions League made fourth spot not enough to qualify for the CL.

2013, Arsenal 5-2 Spurs

Incredibly the same scoreline two seasons running. Momentarily Adebayor thought he had come back to the Emirates to haunt Arsenal after getting the first goal. Unlike at the Ethiad, this time the striker smartly let the celebrations come to him, but he then got sent off for a lunge on Cazorla. With a man advantage we never looked back.

2014, Arsenal 2-0 Spurs, FA Cup

The Cup tie where Theo Walcott famously sat on a stretcher in front of the away end and responded to verbal abuse by reminding the crowd what the score was. This was part of ending Arsenal’s nine year trophy drought, the first medal Mikel Arteta would win in England.

2014, Arsenal 1-1 Spurs

Mikel Arteta wears the armband for the first time in a NLD at the Emirates, but he and Jack Wilshere both go off injured before half time, meaning this was a missed opportunity for the visitors. When the Ox equalises the reaction is more relief than joy.

2015, Arsenal 1-1 Spurs

The only home NLD the Spaniard starts on the bench is in his final season as a player. The midfielder plays the final thirteen minutes.

Arteta The Manager

2021, Arsenal 2-1 Spurs

Mikel Arteta’s first NLD as a manager at the Emirates is in front of zero fans due to COVID. The game is overshadowed by Abameyang being dropped for his poor time keeping. In his first full season as a boss this was a massive decision by the Spaniard, which would have backfired had he not got the three points. While our captain would be reinstated to the squad, little did we know that this was the beginning of the breakdown in relationship between our star striker and his coach.

2021, Arsenal 3-1 Spurs

At this point one of the best performances under the current regime, especially the first thirty five minutes. In that time we had raced into a 3-0 lead with the team built around youngsters like Saka and Smith Rowe.

2022, Arsenal 3-1 Spurs

In the season where we should have got over the line to be champions, Arsenal win their seventh out of their first eight fixtures of the campaign. What is noticeable is the atmosphere at the Emirates, one of the biggest things our manager has improved.

2023, Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

The Gunners twice throw away a lead and have to settle for a draw. The second time the visitors equalise seconds after we had gone 2-1 up.

2025, Arsenal 2-1 Spurs

Even with injuries starting to pile up in our attacking areas we have too much for Spurs. Big Ange yet again refuses to change his ethos and is either unable or unwilling to work on defending set pieces, their weakness and our strength.

2025, Arsenal 4-1 Spurs

The player so close to wearing a white shirt on Sunday scores a hat trick, the first player to do so in a NLD in the Prem era. Thomas Frank’s tactics consist of their keeper taking every free kick as a way to get bodies forward. They show zero courage in possession.

Dan Smith

