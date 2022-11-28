Ellen White says Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead injury ‘would be massive blow to England’

Ellen White says Arsenal’s Beth Mead injury ‘would be massive blow to the England squad’ by Michelle

Former Lioness legend Ellen White says she is ‘devastated’ for Beth Mead after the Arsenal star suffered an ACL injury when Arsenal recently took on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium, eventually losing 2-3.

Beth is in a race against time if she is to get match fit for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, awaiting the full timescale for her recovery to be established. 27-year-old Beth is a key player for both club and country and is already one of our Gunners’ top goalscorers this season with five in all competitions. Beth also won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament when the Lionesses’ won the Euros this summer.

Beth was also voted BBC Women’s Player of the Year 2022 and nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or, eventually coming 2nd to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

Ellen White played alongside Mead for the Lionesses as they won the UEFA Women’s Euro tournament this summer, announcing her retirement shortly after.

I’m absolutely devastated for her, she said in an interview with Sky Sports. She’s had a phenomenal couple of years for both England and Arsenal. What she’s achieved in those couple of years is extraordinary.

I know she’s got an incredible medical team and support system at Arsenal that will help her get back fitter and probably even better than ever before. It’s a tight turnaround, an ACL is a long injury, but she’s got a great mentality.

Beth Mead is such an integral part of the England team under Sarina Wiegman, and Ellen White recognises this.

I think it would be a massive blow (if she missed the World Cup), she added. What she’s achieved in major tournaments, she’s got the experience and she scores goals. It would be a massive blow to the England squad and for our potential chances at the World Cup at the same time.

Beth obviously still has a long way to go on the road to recovery and she will certainly be missed both on the pitch for Arsenal and on the world stage..

Michelle Maxwell

