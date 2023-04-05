Ellen White “They (Arsenal Women) are firmly in the (WSL) title race now!” by Michelle

Arsenal may have found the momentum they needed to end the league season on a high note, and they may just add the WSL title and the Champions League to their trophy cabinet. Arsenal has three famous victories in their last three games: against Tottenham Hotspurs (5-1), Bayern Munich (a 2-0 victory that saw Arsenal win the Champions League quarterfinals by an aggregate score of 2-1), and Manchester City (a 2-1 comeback win).

Sky Sports commentator Oliver Yew believes Arsenal are on some kind of momentum every team dreams of saying:

“What a week for Arsenal. In midweek, they completed a comeback win to beat Bayern Munich and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.