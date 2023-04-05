Ellen White “They (Arsenal Women) are firmly in the (WSL) title race now!” by Michelle
Arsenal may have found the momentum they needed to end the league season on a high note, and they may just add the WSL title and the Champions League to their trophy cabinet. Arsenal has three famous victories in their last three games: against Tottenham Hotspurs (5-1), Bayern Munich (a 2-0 victory that saw Arsenal win the Champions League quarterfinals by an aggregate score of 2-1), and Manchester City (a 2-1 comeback win).
Sky Sports commentator Oliver Yew believes Arsenal are on some kind of momentum every team dreams of saying:
“What a week for Arsenal. In midweek, they completed a comeback win to beat Bayern Munich and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
“They have come back to stun Manchester City and put themselves firmly in the race for the WSL title.
“What momentum they now have ahead of a big few weeks.”
Other than Yew, former Man City striker Ellen White couldn’t shy away from acknowledging that this Arsenal side are serious title contenders, noting that with a game in hand over the Manchester clubs, and upcoming games against fellow title contenders Man United and Chelsea, the Gunners could have a say on how the title race turns out.
“It’s a huge win for Arsenal,” admitted Ellen on Sky Sports, after the 2-1 Arsenal win over City. “They still have a game in hand, and they still have to play Chelsea and Manchester United.
“They are firmly in the title race now. It’s set up for a really tasty end to the season now.”
Arsenal women are on another level; even with injuries piling up, we can trust them to find a way to go past any hurdle thrown in front of them.
COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
