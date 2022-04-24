Elneny and Xhaka have been crucial to Arsenal’s turnaround

Arsenal has been making a statement of intent to play the Champions League football next season, the Gunners have won two of two games scoring a total number of seven goals against Chelsea and Man United. No one expected the turnaround, but you have to respect the mentality of these players, they have been outstanding in all areas.

One player that has been underrated in Arsenal’s victories in their last two games is Mohamed Elneny. People don’t seem to recognize the turnaround he has made since his involvement in the team, the midfield combination with Granit Xhaka has been nothing short of top quality.

He made things very easy for Arsenal by doing the dirty work of making interceptions. He won back the possession of the ball yesterday afternoon that sealed Arsenal’s victory. That vital tackle made by him in regaining the ball back for Arsenal produced Granit Xhaka’s amazing goal.

The combination of Xhaka and Elneny in the midfield is starting to give other teams nightmares. And it’s only fair to say that Arsenal is long overdue to play in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal’s next 3 games against West Ham, Leeds, and Spurs will not be any easier so let’s hope the good performances continue.

By Gundown

WATCH Mikel Arteta on Granit Xhaka, a phenomenal game, and Tottenham…