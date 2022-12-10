Elneny assures Arsenal fans that preparations for the EPL restart are going to plan

Veteran midfielder Elneny praises Arsenal youngsters in 3-0 defeat of Lyon in Dubai by Michelle

Arsenal started their mid-season training camp in Dubai with a confident 3-0 win over Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup on Thursday. Young goalkeeper Karl Hein did a cracking job between the sticks, gaining a bonus point for the Gunners.

Watch the match highlights including all goals and saves in the penalty shootout here…..

Mohamed Elneny believes the squad’s performance was a due to the work being put in on the training pitches. The Arsenal squad, minus the players involved in the World Cup, were given a good run out in the first game of the tournament, with some excellent goals Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira capping the display.

After the game, Mo said the work is paying off: I think we’ve worked really hard in training, that’s why in the game we look like this, he said.

We have discipline and everyone working really hard. It’s a great message to everyone, we don’t come here for holiday, we’ve come here for work.

We’re taking it seriously even though it’s a friendly game. We look forward to our Premier League game of course but we have to focus here first to make everything right to build what we actually work on every day. We test ourselves in the games and it’s a good result for us.

Now in his 7th season with the Gunners, having made over 100-appearances for the club, the experienced Egypt international also praised the impact of the young players, when Arteta sent a host of academy players on for the final half hour.

It’s really good from the lads because they work really hard in training and they listen to us and learn from Mikel and the staff and I think they did really well today.

Arsenal are back in action against AC Milan on 13th December at 2pm UK, in their 2nd game in the Dubai Super Cup tournament.

With the Premier League resuming in less than three weeks, it looks the squad are enjoying themselves on and off the pitch but working hard preparing to be ready for their return to much colder climes and Premier League action.

