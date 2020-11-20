Elneny back in town – But can he play against Leeds?

Things are going to get very complicated for Arsenal and other Premier League teams as their star players return from international duty, and many of them will be isolating due to quarantine rules.

But others, such as Mohammed Elneny, have tested positive twice and the Egyptian international has been self isolating in Cairo.

But today, it appears that both Elneny and the Liverpool star Mo Salah, are being flown back to the UK by private jet today, presumably with all precautions in place. It seems a bit quick to me, considering Elneny was tested positive on Monday and Wednesday.

The report in Football London seems to indicate that Elneny could still be in contention to play at Leeds on Sunday, but then adnitted that the Egyptian FA have said Elneny had a third positive test, yesterday evening.

They also say he will be retested on arrival in the UK, but there would be little chance of it being negative just four days after the first positive. I would think Elneny would need to have two negative tests before he can even join in training with the rest of the squad?

So I don’t think in reality that we can get our hopes up about Elneny playing on Sunday, do you?