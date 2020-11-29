Elneny back in training and other Arsenal player updates

Arsenal will take on Wolves later today hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

They beat Molde 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, Mikel Arteta will hope that his players can build on that win, and there is some good news on the team injury news front.

Mohamed Elneny tested positive for coronavirus in the last international break, and the Egyptian missed the last two Arsenal matches.

The club reports that he has now tested negative and trained with the team, making him available for selection.

Sead Kolasinac also tested positive for covid-19, but he is yet to return a negative test, and he is still self-isolating.

Thomas Partey is still not fit enough to play, but the club says he is making good progress in his recovery.

Bukayo Saka suffered a dead leg in Arsenal’s last game against Leeds United, the teenager has returned to training, and he will be assessed before Arteta can decide if he will play or not.

Willian also sustained a calf problem in the game against Leeds, but he has returned to training and is available for selection.

Pablo Mari played for the Under23s last week, while Gabriel Martinelli is now integrating into the squad after a long lay off.