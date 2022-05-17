Elneny continues to insist that he wants to stay at Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny has reiterated his desire to remain at Arsenal following his return to its starting XI in recent weeks.
It seemed certain that the Egyptian midfielder will leave the Emirates at the end of this season when his current deal runs out.
However, he has been in fine form in recent weeks after returning to the team because of the injury absence of Thomas Partey.
He has done well and seems to have revived his Arsenal career. But the club hasn’t made him an offer of a new deal yet.
The former Basel man can start speaking to other clubs now, but he reveals in a recent interview that he wants to stay at the Emirates.
He told Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I’ve said before, if Arsenal want me, it’s my club, my family, but it’s not my decision. I have to wait for them to say “Mo, we want you”.
‘Since the first day I have been here, it has felt like a family. We really work like that here, it’s such a beautiful club.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Qualifying for the Europa League next season will require us to have a much bigger squad than we currently have.
Elneny’s form in the last few weeks suggests that he understands the demands of Mikel Arteta, and he should remain in the squad.
If we let him go, we might not get a good replacement, and Albert Sambi Lokonga has been a bad signing.
It bothers me that he’s barely been involved for years and years and didn’t seem to mind. He’s played well recently, but it’s quite possible his role would revert to “backup to the backups” again very quickly if we strengthen as we should do over the summer. He must be aware of this, surely? Even though he’s played well, we need hungry players in the squad. Imo we should have faith in lokonga and get someone else in.
If Mr. Average Elneny is offered a new contract, it’s done for me. No process is to be trusted.
Anyone who has managed a team, knows that one cannot have said team full of superstars.
There has to be members who are willing to be part of the team, always ready to step in and help when required.
The potential of Elneny has been seen in the AC and, surely, MA should be able to coach even more out of him?
If not, to replace that positional player, will cost, what, £25,000,000 and who knows if said signing would work?
He deserves a new contract of two years and I hope he gets it.
Lets cut to the chase. Any player as severely limited as Elneny has over many years proven to be , should never have been within a million miles of a club of our stature and would not have been had Wenger not signed him because he came cheap and subsequent managers fooishly held onto him.
Of course he wants to stay; any severely limited player would be proud to play for a club of our stature.
But he is essentially a c..p player, despite being willing and likeable in personality.
The bottom line and the ONLY THING THAT MATTERS is he is no damned good at all. Get rid and do it next week!
There is little doubt that to be able to compete effectively against the best teams Arsenal need higher quality players.
However, it is not that easy finding an upgrade at a reasonable price.