Elneny continues to insist that he wants to stay at Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny has reiterated his desire to remain at Arsenal following his return to its starting XI in recent weeks.

It seemed certain that the Egyptian midfielder will leave the Emirates at the end of this season when his current deal runs out.

However, he has been in fine form in recent weeks after returning to the team because of the injury absence of Thomas Partey.

He has done well and seems to have revived his Arsenal career. But the club hasn’t made him an offer of a new deal yet.

The former Basel man can start speaking to other clubs now, but he reveals in a recent interview that he wants to stay at the Emirates.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I’ve said before, if Arsenal want me, it’s my club, my family, but it’s not my decision. I have to wait for them to say “Mo, we want you”.

‘Since the first day I have been here, it has felt like a family. We really work like that here, it’s such a beautiful club.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Qualifying for the Europa League next season will require us to have a much bigger squad than we currently have.

Elneny’s form in the last few weeks suggests that he understands the demands of Mikel Arteta, and he should remain in the squad.

If we let him go, we might not get a good replacement, and Albert Sambi Lokonga has been a bad signing.