Elneny emerges as the Arsenal good luck charm with impressive stat

Mohamed Elneny hasn’t been a player that most Arsenal fans would not have considered important to the club before now.
The midfielder was surplus to requirements last season, and he was sent out on loan to Besiktas in the Turkish top flight.
He has, however, returned and impressed Mikel Arteta enough to earn a place in the Arsenal team this season.
He seems to be a player that Arteta trusts to partner Thomas Partey in the Arsenal midfield in this campaign.
Most Arsenal fans have been happy with his performances so far and Arteta has also been impressed, hence handing him even more chances to play for the club.
A recent stat about his importance to the Gunners will make them love him even more.
It has just been revealed that the midfielder has the highest win percentage of all the Arsenal players currently at the club.
A statistic as cited by Mail Online reveals that Arsenal has won 61% of the matches that they have played Elneny.
He is the top player at the Emirates, and he is followed by Rob Holding who has a 59.1% win ratio and Gabriel Magalhaes who has a similar win ratio to holding.
Just meaningles tats that prove nothing . They may be of interets to some but to me many stats are misused and used too soon and across too short atime spoan to mean anything.
I have long been wary of over using stats and UNLESS they are used wisely- which is NOT the case in this thread- they are mostly a waste of time.
Sorry to state the bald truth to those who love using meaningless stats, but I HAVE NOTICED THAT MOST FANS OF MY OLDER, WISER, GENERATION ON HERE THINK THE SAME AS ME ABOUT NOT USING STATS UNWISELY.
Liverpool’s is Adrian 😂😂