Elneny on the Arsenal dressing room “Everyone loves each other”

Mohamed Elneny has opened up on being in the Arsenal dressing room and reveals one thing they do not take in there is their ego.

The midfielder is one of the senior members of the Gunners’ dressing room and he has been at the Emirates since 2016.

He has worked under four managers at the club and has had several teammates, but the current group have a very good culture.

Mikel Arteta has worked hard to ensure only players who have the right mindset are on his team now and they are like a big family.

The Egyptian midfielder said to The Independent:

“We don’t allow big egos.

“This is the dressing room we have now. Everyone loves each other and everyone works for each other.

“This is what actually makes our squad really strong, because we don’t have egos in the team.

“Now everyone looked at themselves because Mikel did that to the captain of the team. What is he going to do with another player?”

Having a team that has unity is one of the blessings every manager prays for and Arteta is enjoying it.

The former midfielder is reaping the benefits of developing a solid culture at the club.

He has offloaded several big names to achieve his goals and now his team is thriving by upholding a high standard.

