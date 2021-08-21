Elneny is staying – So how have Arsenal improved the midfield?

At the beginning of this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal fans expected an influx of midfielders after Ceballos and Odegaard were returned to Real Madrid and Granit Xhaka was expected to join Roma, and Torreira and Elneny were also expected to be on the move.

We have been linked with numerous targets, including Buendia, Bissouma, Maddison, Aouar, Neves, amongst others, but with just ten days of the window remaining, we have signed the young Sambi Lokonga, brought back Odegaard and given Xhaka a new contract.

And now the Arsenal Insider Chris Wheatley has made it clear that Mo Elneny is also going to be in Arteta’s squad this season as well.

He tweeted yesterday….

Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas is not happening 🦅❌ As reported earlier in the summer, the Egyptian is part of Mikel Arteta's plans for this season. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 20, 2021

So, wwith massive games coming up against Chelsea and Man City, we find ourselves in pretty much the same position as last season.

Odegaard will not have his visa ready by Sunday, Thomas Partey is injured as usual, and so we are left with Xhaka, Elneny and Lokonga for Arteta to choose from. Unless Arteta does a serious U-turn on Torreira, which is extremely unlikely!

Considering everyone thought that improving our midfield was our Number One priority this summer, this is a little bit disappointing…

Unless Arteta and Edu have a massive surprise up their sleeves in the coming days, I think our midfield is still going to sttruggle this season.

Darren N