Elneny is staying – So how have Arsenal improved the midfield?

At the beginning of this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal fans expected an influx of midfielders after Ceballos and Odegaard were returned to Real Madrid and Granit Xhaka was expected to join Roma, and Torreira and Elneny were also expected to be on the move.
We have been linked with numerous targets, including Buendia, Bissouma, Maddison, Aouar, Neves, amongst others, but with just ten days of the window remaining, we have signed the young Sambi Lokonga, brought back Odegaard and given Xhaka a new contract.
And now the Arsenal Insider Chris Wheatley has made it clear that Mo Elneny is also going to be in Arteta’s squad this season as well.
He tweeted yesterday….
Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas is not happening 🦅❌
As reported earlier in the summer, the Egyptian is part of Mikel Arteta's plans for this season. #AFC
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 20, 2021
So, wwith massive games coming up against Chelsea and Man City, we find ourselves in pretty much the same position as last season.
Odegaard will not have his visa ready by Sunday, Thomas Partey is injured as usual, and so we are left with Xhaka, Elneny and Lokonga for Arteta to choose from. Unless Arteta does a serious U-turn on Torreira, which is extremely unlikely!
Considering everyone thought that improving our midfield was our Number One priority this summer, this is a little bit disappointing…
Unless Arteta and Edu have a massive surprise up their sleeves in the coming days, I think our midfield is still going to sttruggle this season.
Darren N
Im still waiting till 31 August for a midfielder but it’s not looking good. We need creativity in midfield as we need more goals
Getting a quality midfielder should have been at the top of our priority list from the beginning
We got him, Martin Odeghaard. He is MA’s answer to our midfield!
He’s a good DM and midfield is the least of our problems, so no need to worry about the midfield department
Our main concern should be the CF department. Because none of them can keep the ball effectively, apart from Lacazette
Let’s face it, MA is stuck with a massive squad because they are simply not attractive to any one else. Kind of highlights the scale of how badly we have bought over the years. Now we are stuck with under performing players which is having a massive effect on who we can buy!
Exactly people have seen these players over the last 5 years and like us Arsenal fans have not been that impressed. Elneny does a job, he’s committed and he’s happy to wait for a chance to play. But we have to face reality, at the moment we have to target younger talents at a cheaper price. I would love to have signed Bissouma too but we have to think of AFCON. We lose Auba, Elneny, Pepe and Partey, can we afford to lose Bissouma too.
But why is it that every player that plays under arteta can’t attract suitors, remember when elneny came back from Turkey last season, we have like 3 clubs who wanted to sign him permanently but the coach wanted him to stay because of squad depth, now all of a sudden no club want him again. The same would have happened to wilcok if he didn’t go to Newcastle on loan. Maybe the coach is the problem.
One of the side attractions for investing so much money on White is, presumably, his ability to fill in at DM. So on that score you’d feel there’s some improvement in that department
Also, from the little we’ve seen of Lokonga so far, he looks a potential upgrade on Ceballos
So yes, not a massive improvement, but me thinks there is some
And like gotanidea noted our more critical failing last season was in scoring the goals. And it’s already showing again this
So let’s hope that this weakness would be addressed in the next 10 days especially seeing we’d be without Aubameyang for some 6 weeks next year
If things started going south which I pray not for, I hope no fan will start blaming AW for our predicament or Stan for lack of support. Arteta has and is getting everything (over £300m worth of players has been given to him in loan and outright purchase)he wanted so no excuse not to succeed.
Im still holding my judgment on White. Apart from him, this is almost the same squad we had last season. Wont be a surprise if we are struggling for goals this season. We have finished the last 2 seasons with about 15 less league goals as compared to our previous 10 seasons. AW’s problem? I dont think so.
After watching last season, Not having Dani Ceballos in the squad alone is worth mentioning a massive improvement, IMO. 🤣🤣🤣
Is the squad better than last August?
Well not if you expect
Allison TAA VVD Varane Robertson
Pogba Fabinho
De Bruyne Bruno Son and Lukaku,
But compared to Arsenal last August there have been many improvements.
Not stellar superstars but a definite level up..
Ramsdale is better than Runarrson.
White is better than Holding Mari +Luiz.
Tavarez is better than Kolasinac.
Partey is better than Torreira
Lokonga is better than Elneny
Odegaard better than Ceballos.
Saka and ESR have evolved.
Pepe and Martinelli are slowly getting better.
I’d give a 7/10 so far for our transfer dealings.
If we trade Bellerin for a new RB and get a new striker by trading out Lacca or Auba
I would give a 9/10.
@fairfan, not a bad way of looking at the picture. The issue is, can Arteta get the best out of these players collectively? Can he get them playing as a cohesive unit quickly enough, before too many losses dampens their morale and confidence? Only time will tell.
Yes he can.
May be we wont beat both Chelsea and City but after that we should start winning regularly.
19 games up to Boxing Day.
12 wins 4 draws 3 losses = 40 points
He should be sold.
– free agent next summer
– 29 years old
– 5 years here without significant impact
– gone for AFCON
– takes up a non-HG spot
I think he’s easily replaceable and even Torreira can do his job. I see no reason to have Elneny in the squad financially speaking or otherwise.
To answer the question in the headline:
By bringing in the impressive Lokonga and to a lesser extent, Ødegaard. I’m sure that Tavares could do a very good job in left midfield but we are still missing a true attacking midfielder.
The midfield is a critical issue, and not just as a link between defence and attack. Every successful club in this country has midfielders who contribute quite heavily to the goals total. It’s no surprise that Arsenal’s pathetic lack of goals the last two seasons coincides with a dearth of goals from midfield.
The team’s total goals from midfield for the last 10 seasons are as follows:
2011/12 – 15
2012/13 – 22
2013/14 – 30
2014/15 – 23
2015/16 – 12
2016/17 – 15
2017/18 – 15
2018/19 – 22
2019/20 – 4
2020/21 – 10
Last season’s total of 10 includes 5 goals from Saka, who was listed as a midfielder but played in a range of different positions, so you might argue that the total should be less than 10.
By comparison, in 2019/20, Arsenal’s goal total from midfield was 4 while Manchester City’s was 35.
Unless any of the club’s current midfielders develop into prolific goal scorers, this problem is not going to go away.
Can you kindly share your source of stats please.
Elnerny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Bellerin were better under the management of Wenger. Since the arrival of Arteta, their performances have dipped
Elneny is pretty much the same
Maitland-Niles best performances have come under Arteta
Aubamyeng and Laca looked better under Wenger because of his gung-ho tactics, that was actually detrimental overall to the team
Bellerin has always been terrible at defending, but better attacking under Wenger
To answer the questions on the article we cannot judge this season’s team by Mere looking at them, the only way to judge the team is by the results. fortunately, the first match of the season was not encouraging although there are genuine excuses to how the team lost, missing 4 first team players in a team is bad way to start. secondly, we can’t blame Mikel Arteta for club not to coming to buy Elneny and we cannot blame Mikel Arteta because Arsenal need to sell before signing players. I won’t say anything now until the end of the season because I believe her arsenal still need to improve the team going by last season and this season there’s no much improvement in the team.
Unfortunately
After the addition of ASL and Odegaard, our midfield is definitely improved from last season. ASL’s early outings in an Arsenal shirt looks very promising. But, the worrying things is, will he gets enough starts to help his development once Partey returns to full fitness. Will he be able to keeps his place for the next match based on his performances in the previous match or will he benched to accommodate a senior player like Partey or Xhaka, even if he has earned a spot in the starting XI.
Odegaard displayed one thing that’s missing from all our squad members. He actively tried to organize the team on the pitch in real time. I’ve never seen any player in Arsenal colors display that trait in the past few seasons. Whenever he was on the pitch, he was constantly instructing the players around him. Even the seasoned players like Partey and Xhaka never displayed his level of understanding and intelligence. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the captain’s armband in the near future.
Cannot get rid of everyone that isn’t good enough for the first XI. All clubs actually need squad players, and Elneny is a decent one.