Elneny says Arsenal “just had bad luck” but will start winning again now

The Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny has not played in the Premier League since our embarrassing home defeat to Aston Villa, but his cause was not helped by contracting coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

But now he is back and has played an hour each in Arsenal’s last two Europa League games, and got an absolute scorcher against Dundalk last night. I am sure I am not the only one that cannot wait for him to be restored to the Premier League line-up, hopefully this weekend, as he was one of our stand-out performers before his infection.

He is also keen to return, and is also certain that our blip has just been bad luck and normal service will be resumed shortly. “We focus on the Premier League now because we are losing a few games, we know it is hard but we have stuck together as a team always,” Elneny told RTE.

“We have stuck together, everyone at Arsenal, we know there is more to come from us and we need to fight and give everything to get into that winning way because we deserve it.

“We give everything on the pitch and we just had bad luck sometimes. Football is like that sometimes, but we believe we are going to get back to winning ways.”

“Of course, I’m always prepared to be involved and give everything to my team to help them win the game,”

“We did what we need to do and now we push on to do what we need to do, and what we need to do is win on Sunday.”

The midfielder is only saying what Mikel Arteta said after last night’s game, indicating that nothing less than three points against Burnley is acceptable, and I honestly hope that we win well against the relegation candidates, or I dread to think what the reaction will be….