Elneny sends a message to Arsenal’s fans as he departs the Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has sent a heartfelt message to the Gunners fans as he announced his departure from the club this summer.
Elneny is the longest-serving player in the group, and he surprisingly signed an extension at the end of last season.
Since Mikel Arteta moved to the club, the Egyptian has mostly been a fringe player. He was kept on because of his positive influence in the dressing room.
Elneny is a lovely character and gets along well with most of the players, making him an ideal professional at the Emirates.
He is now set to leave Arsenal and sent a video message to the club’s fans. The Daily Mail quotes him saying:
‘Gooners, I’m here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you’ve done for me.
‘The love, the support and the kindness. I’m really going to miss you so much and you’ll be in my heart forever.
‘I wanted to say how much I love you and how much you mean to me. I will never forget the way you supported me.
‘I’m going to see you on Sunday at the Emirates to say goodbye face to face, see you then.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Elneny has enjoyed a good run as a player at Arsenal since he moved to the Emirates in 2016.
At 31, he can still play in a top European league, and we wish him success in his next career move.
YES ELNENY IS A GOOD MAN, POPULAR IN THE DRESSING ROOM AND WILL BE MISSED BY SOME FANS.
But not by me. I have always said he ought never to have been bought and expected to play at a level way too high for his very moderate ability.
I will be glad he leaves, though I will gladly wish him well in his next venture.
But I still wish he had NEVER ARRIVED, even so.
A player of his very limited ability had no place ever being at a club of our standing.
And THAT is the bottom line.
Have you finished ranting?
I never even started “ranting”! What I did do was to give my opinion, which was a definite one and easy to understand. However I do not understand why you canot use English properly and why you misuse “rant” for a mere opinion!
Though I could hazard a guess that you are among those easily satisfied fans who think a poor player like Elneny is suited to a club of our standing.
NO wise fan can understand THAT opinion.
Elneny might not have been the most exciting midfielder in the game, but I thought he was pretty solid, could go all the game without tiring, and never let Arsenal down. He was usually injury-free, always available, and never once did he complain about being on the bench. And what great hair!
Thank you Mo and good luck.
“Great hair”. Ye Gods!
Just what an ambitious title challenging club MOST needs!
NOT!!!
Good luck to loyal servant Mohammed Elneny. He did his best in the eight years he was with us even though his quality prevented him from being a regular starter. It is always good to appreciate one’s efforts even though they might not have been at the highest level.