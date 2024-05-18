Elneny sends a message to Arsenal’s fans as he departs the Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has sent a heartfelt message to the Gunners fans as he announced his departure from the club this summer.

Elneny is the longest-serving player in the group, and he surprisingly signed an extension at the end of last season.

Since Mikel Arteta moved to the club, the Egyptian has mostly been a fringe player. He was kept on because of his positive influence in the dressing room.

Elneny is a lovely character and gets along well with most of the players, making him an ideal professional at the Emirates.

He is now set to leave Arsenal and sent a video message to the club’s fans. The Daily Mail quotes him saying:

‘Gooners, I’m here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you’ve done for me.

‘The love, the support and the kindness. I’m really going to miss you so much and you’ll be in my heart forever.

‘I wanted to say how much I love you and how much you mean to me. I will never forget the way you supported me.

‘I’m going to see you on Sunday at the Emirates to say goodbye face to face, see you then.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has enjoyed a good run as a player at Arsenal since he moved to the Emirates in 2016.

At 31, he can still play in a top European league, and we wish him success in his next career move.

ADMIN COMMENT

