Elneny sends “number one” message to Arsenal teammate ahead of World Cup

Mohamed Elneny has wished Aaron Ramsdale good luck at the World Cup and reminded his teammate he was “number one.”

Ramsdale is one of three goalies England has chosen to represent them in the competition and will be competing for the number one spot alongside Jordan Pickford.

The Arsenal man is in top form and that is one of the reasons the Gunners have topped the league standings for much of this season.

Ramsdale is highly-rated in England, but Pickford remains Gareth Southgate’s first choice.

After being named in the squad for the competition, Ramsdale made a post on Instagram and captioned it:

“The World Cup is a dream for any boy – none more so than me from Stoke on Trent. I’ve worked my whole life to get here after watching so many tournaments and seeing players compete. It is such a privilege to be selected for this country at the World Cup.

“Now it’s time to graft even more.”

Among the comments, Elneny wrote: “Good luck bro you are number one”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the best goalies in the world and his time will come to claim the number one shirt in England.

Pickford is still good enough, but soon Ramsdale will get chances and a change of manager could make that possible after the World Cup.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta on Brighton defeat, Karl Hein’s error and our poor finishing……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids