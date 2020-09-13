Elneny was a revelation against Fulham and has saved Arsenal money

Mohammed Elneny – well what can I say? by Shenel
He was surplus to requirements under Unai Emery, and was sent out on loan for the season, a season that saw Emery get the sack, Freddie Ljungberg took over for a few games and then Mikel Arteta getting the job as head coach only nine months ago.
Elneny was sent to Turkey to play for Besiktas in the 2019/20 season and made around 27 appearances for the first team, scoring one goal and creating three assists. Being a follower of the Turkish Super League myself, I was witness to this new player that has emerged from his body and has now come back to Arsenal. I secretly hoped he would come and claim back a spot in the first team if he was to continue performing like he did in Turkey.
Having Elneny back in the side and playing the way he has been so far is rather refreshing for us, and has saved us money with regards to having to go out and buy someone in that position. Arteta clearly also sees something he likes after giving him his first Premier League start in an Arsenal shirt since May 2019.
Preferred this time to Ceballos in midfield, Elneny slotted in well alongside Granit Xhaka and pretty much picked up where he left off from the Community Shield game against Liverpool. Again, we see that there will be some key battles for that midfield position, but it is healthy and may even make players step up their game that little bit more, if that is even possible.
The midfield was key to many parts of our game today, the ball was played through and linked out to the wing, play went via Xhaka and Elneny, they used the space or lack of it quite well and they settled into the game, especially after our first goal. The fluidity of the midfield and the strength they held, enabled the wingers to run riot on both the left and right sides and that is something that can be worked on and tweaked depending on the opponents, but if this tactical play and togetherness continues no matter who we play in what competition, then I believe we will have an even more successful season.
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Elneny will get us nowhere
Lol
Seems like Arteta is doing something special with him. He now plays forward passes more than before. He does the job effectively. I like what I have seen against liverpool and Fulham..
Having said that, I believe he has got the ability but as a good squad player to have around.. player that will slot in there and do a decent job. We should keep him but we still need to bolster that Midfield
We should be great full we have all those players around us for now Milke Arteta must keep all the together for we are very lucky to have them within us any player that we don’t really need please offload them now without waising time. This season might be our of GREATNESS PLEASE WRITE IT DOWN TODAY . I really believe in this Team , Manager , Management and the Staff behind the new Manager. Wishing you all Good Luck .
Elnenny, a revelation ,must buy some glasses, I still see the same player as under previous management ,playing in the same way . Building up accurate short passes ,could not miss really, mostly sideways or backwards. No creativity, attempts one show surge forward a game, for the sake of looking good. Average at best ,better off elsewhere. Goes for most of the last few years performers, all difficult to move on, no one wants failures.
Elneny was good but there is no reason to cancel the Partey.
I see what you did there👍
Wil shows what we have been missing , quality . Arsenal has never been the same since we lost Carzola, brilliant player.
When we get a quality midfielder of the same standard as Wil and another striker to play with Auba, the Scottish one would be perfect, we can start to dream.
We still need to buy… wait, is that Edu on the phone to Atletico?! 😄
Mo is decent to have as back up for the comps…
For me, Ceballos has to start….