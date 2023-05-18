Elneny will be fit to play for Arsenal next season, but Arteta wants him for more than his playing skills

A few weeks ago, we noted Mohammed Elneny’s significant role this season, even if he has been injured for most of this season. That piece was titled, “Arsenal midfielder has no interest in moving to any other team.” Here’s another important insight about the 30-year-old:

When Arteta opted to extend Elneny’s deal a few months ago, not many understood why. But the fact is that the two played together in Arteta’s last six months under Wenger before he retired and he has been through all the turmoil of the end of Wenger’s reign and the changes under Unai Emery before this new very exciting era arrived with Arteta in charge.

With all this experience at Arsenal, the Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley thinks these are the reasons why Arteta fought for the Egyptian international to stay. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist hints that the midfielder is crucial to Arteta’s project. His experience and leadership in the dressing room are vital to what the Spaniard is building at the Emirates. Arteta loves him on his team.

“Yeah Elneny is back on the training pitches; he’s been pictured running for the first time since having surgery on his knee. It’s good news for Arsenal; he brings a lot to the dressing room, and Mikel Arteta really does like him; that’s why he offered him a new contract a couple of months ago. Elneny will be aiming to return for the start of pre-season,” Wheatley said.

Among the many things that have cost Arsenal’s young squad this season is inexperience. With Xhaka leaving, Arsenal will have one less leader and experienced star; Elneny being there could be beneficial.

As he once said, speaking to the Independent a few weeks ago: “The first ever interview I gave when I signed, they asked me about what I saw in the future — I said I wanted to be an Arsenal legend.

“I still want to be that; I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club. I don’t think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more.”

Hopefully Arsenal will kick on to try and win the league next season, and in the future, Elneny will be remembered as a calming influence as the Arsenal youngsters grow and mature together.

I think it is pretty certain that the 30 year-old Egyptian will start doing his coaching badges and will be helping Jack Wilshere with our even younger members next season, while remaining available to play occasionally when called upon.