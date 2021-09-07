Elneny’s exit door not closed despite rejecting offer

Mohamed Elneny could well be leaving the club this week, but Arsenal have already turned down an offer from Galatasaray.

The Gunners are believed to be open to the sale of the central midfielder, despite limited options in their current playing squad, and both Besiktas and Gala have been linked with his signature this week.

Whilst the Premier League’s transfer window came to a close last Tuesday, there is still one more day of negotiations for the Turkish Super Lig sides to complete their business, and two of their biggest sides believe there is an opening for Elneny.

Football.London has now confirmed that we have already moved to turn down one offer this week, but they add that they don’t believe the door is closed on a potential deal.

Elneny’s exit would likely see Ainsley Maitland-Niles get his wish for a midfield role, with just Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey remaining as rivals for the CM roles, while Calum Chambers, Emile Smith Rowe or Martin Odegaard could well cover despite favouring alternative positional roles in the team.

The Egypt international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and this could well pose as our best chance to cash in on his departure, although I don’t believe he would be against talks of a new deal if he were still to pick up minutes this term.

Is Elneny’s presence in the squad under-rated? Should we avoid selling this month?

Patrick