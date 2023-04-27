Embarrassing stat emerges after Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City

Arsenal suffered a 4-1 loss to Manchester City last night, which most likely ended their quest to be Premier League champions after two decades.

The Gunners were not in good form before the fixture but remained hopeful they could return to the Emirates with at least a share of the spoils.

It wasn’t to be as Mikel Arteta’s men were ripped apart by Pep Guardiola’s side, who could win the treble.

After the defeat, a new stat has emerged, with The Sun reporting that Arsenal has lost their last 12 Premier League meetings against Manchester City.

Arsenal’s last league win against City came in 2015 and they have scored just five times against the champions since then. The Gunners have also won just two of their last 20 games against the Citizens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our record against City is horrific, which is why we had to win our other matches before facing them.

Having dropped points against the likes of West Ham and Southampton, it was always going to be tough for us against a side like City.

We have overachieved this season and just need to focus on winning our remaining games of the campaign to see where we will end the term.

