Emerging Arsenal main man should expect pressure states Joe Cole

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star, Joe Cole has named Emile Smith Rowe as one player quickly becoming the main man at Arsenal.

The midfielder has been rewarded for his fine form at the Emirates with a maiden call-up to the England national team.

Smith Rowe only broke into the Arsenal first team last year, but he has become so influential that even summer signing, Martin Odegaard warms the bench at the Emirates.

The midfielder is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League and he keeps getting better.

Cole insists the midfielder is cut from a different cloth from others and he has fallen in love with him.

Arsenal has several impressive players in their squad like Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Cole believes Smith Rowe is the player that is quickly becoming the main man at the Emirates.

“I love Smith-Rowe – I think he is different class,” Cole said as quoted by Express Sports.

“There will now be big pressure on his shoulders because he is becoming the focal point of Arsenal’s team.

“That can be very hard to take as a youngster and is something I know about. It is much easier when you can go out and play with freedom.

“But all of a sudden now the Arsenal fans are looking at him to make the difference in games when things are going wrong and expecting more.”

At 21, the Arsenal academy graduate can only get better and he could lead the club to several trophies.

He is just one success story from the club’s academy and the likes of Charlie Patino and Miguel Azeez will hope to get their chance soon so they can make an impact.