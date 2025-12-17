Emerging Serie A left-back is catching Arsenal’s attention

Arsenal continues to monitor several players in Serie A, with one name gaining increasing relevance at the Emirates Stadium as a potential future signing. The Italian top flight remains a valuable market for the Gunners, who have already benefited from recruiting talent from the division. Their acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori at the start of last season has proven successful, with the defender delivering consistently strong performances and establishing himself as a first choice option.

Serie A Talent on Arsenal’s Radar

Calafiori’s impact has reinforced Arsenal’s confidence in Serie A as a source of high quality players capable of adapting to the Premier League. However, his position could face competition in the future, as Arsenal continues to evaluate other defensive options from Italy. The club is committed to strengthening its squad with players who can maintain high performance levels while also offering long term development potential.

One such player is Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan. Arsenal’s interest in the defender has been ongoing, reflecting a detailed and patient scouting process. Bartesaghi has stepped up impressively for a Milan side enjoying a strong season, and his performances have elevated his status within the squad. His development has been rapid, and he is increasingly viewed as one of the standout performers in that team.

Summer Move Under Consideration

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal is keen on signing Bartesaghi and believes he has the attributes required to succeed in English football. The report suggests the Gunners see him as a player who could adapt well to the Premier League and add further quality to their defensive options. At 19, he is developing into an attacking left back capable of strengthening any squad, and Arsenal’s admiration for his profile is clear.

The same report claims Arsenal has been tracking him for several months and could consider making an approach for his signature during the summer transfer window. However, there are potential challenges to address. Arsenal currently has at least three left-backs on its books, which could make it difficult to guarantee Bartesaghi the regular game time required for his continued development.

Despite this, Arsenal’s sustained interest underlines their belief in his potential. Any future move would likely depend on squad planning and the club’s ability to provide a clear pathway for his progression.