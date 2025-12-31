Emery breaks the silence after snubbing Mikel Arteta at full-time

Unai Emery left the pitch immediately after the final whistle in Arsenal’s four-one win against Aston Villa last night, a moment that quickly attracted attention. While reports suggested he stormed down the tunnel without acknowledging his opposite number, the Villa manager has since disputed that interpretation of events.

Tension after a decisive defeat

It is customary for managers to shake hands or embrace after matches, regardless of the result. However, there was clear tension surrounding this fixture, heightened by the significance of the outcome. The defeat brought an end to Villa’s impressive eleven-game winning run, ensuring emotions were running high at full-time. Emery was understandably frustrated by the result, yet some felt that this should not have prevented him from congratulating Mikel Arteta, particularly given that Villa had beaten Arsenal in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

The absence of a visible handshake led to criticism, with some interpreting it as poor sportsmanship. Arsenal, meanwhile, were free to enjoy a commanding victory that reinforced their credentials, regardless of how the opposition reacted. The focus, though, briefly shifted from the pitch to the touchline, as questions emerged about whether Emery had deliberately avoided Arteta.

Emery responds to the handshake claims

When asked directly about the incident, Emery rejected the suggestion that he had walked away without waiting. According to Metro Sport, he explained his version of events and insisted there was no issue between the two managers. He said, “After finishing the match my routine is always quick, shake hands… I was waiting. Of course [Arteta] was happy. But he was with the coaches and I can’t wait for him. I was there but no problem. I went to my dressing room.”

His comments were aimed at clarifying that his actions were routine rather than a deliberate snub. Emery suggested that timing and circumstances, rather than emotion, dictated his decision to head towards the dressing room.

Villa’s disappointment at losing such a significant match was evident, and it is easy to understand the frustration felt by their manager after seeing a long winning streak come to an end. While the post-match moment generated debate, it ultimately did little to overshadow Arsenal’s performance or the importance of the result.