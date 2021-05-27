Emery credits Arsenal for making him better after winning the Europa League

Unai Emery has given credit to Arsenal for being a part of his journey to becoming a better manager after he won the Europa League with Villarreal.
The Spaniard was Arsenal’s first manager after Arsene Wenger’s more than 20-year reign.
He joined the Gunners after winning the league in France with PSG to add to his already glittering CV which included winning three consecutive Europa League trophies with Sevilla.
He helped the Gunners to reach the final of the competition in his first full season, but he was fired halfway through the 2019/2020 season and replaced with Mikel Arteta.
It is never a good time to fire a manager if you ask the victim and Emery must have felt he needed more time to turn things around.
Villarreal has now trusted him with their managerial job and he repaid the faith shown in him by leading them to the Europa League title.
He says he has learnt a lot in his journey as a manager, including being the coach of Arsenal for over a year.
Emery said after the victory over Man United via Mirror Football: “I believe it’s not a sporting revenge at all.
“I try to enjoy every moment, winning and losing. I try to create new circumstances, so everywhere I have been, even in England at Arsenal, I have learnt a lot, met many people, other cultures and football.
“At the end of that story was professional frustration, but some other doors opened then.
“Winning today is a satisfaction, but for my club today, as it was when I was at Sevilla.”
Emery has found his home.
Taking 5th or 6th placed sides to the EL final is his specialty.
He tried France and England but elite clubs want top 4 and titles.
Spain and Spanish speaking is his strength.
Arteta is at a much earlier stage of his journey.
At City they had a team of diamonds with tiny flaws which needed a little polishing.
At Arsenal the diamonds are either young and in need of time consuming cutting and polishing or older diamonds which have become deeply rutted with ingrained flaws.
Polishing turds is no fun so Arteta is now all about ridding the club of the turdso and refreshing the squad with new diamonds.
What he needs are scouts with a clear eye who deliver to him top quality diamonds
Edu and co need to step up.
A lot of people, Arsenal fans slagged Emery off for not being a top coach. Well those people are plain ignorant because the guy is a top coach, he knows how to take a team and get the best out of it. His problem at Arsenal was purely down to translation and the fact he came over poorly in English. Well done to him, he deserves better than Arsenal offered him anyway. TOP COACH.
Emery is a decent coach, no doubt!! Has good football ideas!!
MA is also decent BUT he coaches with too much Fear, Caution, Rigidity and always tries to please his paymasters!!
Dis is his biggest fault!!
Personally, he seems afraid of Xhaka, Auba, Laca n some oder big players!!
Guardolia, Mourihno, Klopp, Tuchel,@40 years of age were Confidence personified!!
Sb here said in one of the articles, dat he needs to work on himself before even working on his players!!
Wish him Success next season!!