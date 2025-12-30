Emery expects Arsenal to want to avenge their Villa Park loss

Aston Villa and Arsenal meet again just three weeks after their dramatic encounter at Villa Park, where a late goal handed Villa a memorable victory. With only hours separating the two sides from kick-off, the context surrounding this fixture makes it one of the most compelling tests of the season for both clubs.

Villa arrive in exceptional form, having won 11 consecutive matches, and this game presents an opportunity to extend that run to 12 victories before the end of 2025. Under the guidance of Unai Emery, they have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the league. Notably, the only traditional top four side they have failed to beat this term is Liverpool, which raises the possibility of another win over Arsenal.

A defining test for Arsenal

For the Gunners, this match represents a crucial examination of their title credentials. After suffering defeat at Villa Park, they will be determined to respond with authority. Losing again would significantly damage perceptions of their readiness to sustain a genuine title challenge, particularly given the strength of their opposition.

Arsenal know that Villa possess the quality to cause serious problems. The visitors have demonstrated tactical discipline, attacking efficiency, and confidence throughout their winning run. At the same time, Arsenal are aware that allowing Villa to leave the Emirates with another victory would elevate Emery’s side further into the title conversation. That is a scenario the Gunners cannot afford.

Emery’s view on the rematch

Unai Emery has acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead while also recognising Arsenal’s motivation to respond. Speaking ahead of the game, he shared his perspective as reported by Arsenal Media, emphasising respect for the opposition alongside belief in his own team.

“We must be proud of everything we’re doing but we must be humble and confident and we must be ambitious as well. [Arsenal] are playing fantastic, being so strong in everything. They are getting better and better. For them it is very important because three weeks ago we beat them and they will usually want to show their power against us. This is the next step forward. Our test is how we can face them with our structure.”