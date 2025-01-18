Emery explains why this match will be different from last season

Unai Emery shocked the Emirates last season by masterminding an Aston Villa victory over Arsenal, a result that dealt a significant blow to the Gunners’ hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy.

That win for Villa not only boosted their chances of securing Champions League football but also effectively ended Arsenal’s title bid. The Gunners ultimately fell short on the final day of the season, leaving fans to rue what might have been if they had secured three points in that fixture against Villa.

This weekend, Villa return to North London and Arsenal faces the challenge of preventing a repeat of last season’s disappointment. The Gunners remain in pursuit of Liverpool in the title race, and every match is a must-win if they are to close the gap on the league leaders.

Villa, meanwhile, are battling to improve their form and keep their hopes of European qualification alive. Despite their struggles this season, they remain a dangerous opponent under Emery, who is keen to build on his side’s past success at the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of the match, Emery downplayed comparisons to last season’s encounter, emphasising the changed circumstances for both teams. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“This is different circumstances [to Villa’s win at the Emirates last season]. That moment was a very special circumstance for them and for us because they were very involved in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, and we were as well in the Conference League.

“There aren’t many things similar to last year. It’s going to be different, and we have to try to play, competing with the idea we have.”

While Emery insists this is a new chapter, Arsenal must ensure they do not underestimate Villa. The Gunners cannot afford a repeat of last season’s slip-up if they are serious about catching Liverpool in the race for the title.

This game is an opportunity for Arsenal to show how far they have come since last season. To succeed, they must remain focused, convert their chances, and deliver a strong performance to keep their title hopes alive. Otherwise, history could painfully repeat itself.