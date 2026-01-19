Emery insists Villa not in title race despite working hard to catch Arsenal

Aston Villa were unexpectedly beaten by Everton in the Premier League yesterday, a result that prompted Unai Emery to insist his side is not involved in the title race. The defeat came at a crucial moment in the season, when Villa had a clear opportunity to strengthen their position near the top of the table and apply pressure to Arsenal.
The Villans could have moved to within four points of Arsenal in second place with a victory, and most observers expected them to take full advantage. Manchester City had already lost to Manchester United, while Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest and missed the chance to extend their lead at the summit. Before Villa kicked off, there was genuine concern among Arsenal supporters that the gap would be reduced significantly by the end of Sunday.
A missed opportunity for Villa
Instead, Villa failed to deliver in a match many believed they would win comfortably. Everton produced a disciplined and determined display, leaving Emery’s side unable to capitalise on favourable circumstances. The result ensured that all of the top three teams remain on a poor run of form, with none managing to take control of the title race in recent weeks.
For Arsenal, the outcome provided welcome relief after back-to-back draws. However, their position remains far from secure. Dropping points week by week is not a sustainable approach for a team with championship ambitions, and continued slip-ups could yet invite renewed pressure from those below them in the standings.
Emery plays down expectations
Despite Villa’s strong season, Emery has moved to distance his team from the idea of being genuine contenders. Speaking via Mirror Football, he said, “We are still being not contenders to be in the top five of the Premier League.
“We are now in the top five but we are still not being contenders. There are other teams with more potential than us.”
Nevertheless, Villa are still capable of mounting a challenge if they rediscover consistency, particularly if Arsenal continue to falter. The coming weeks will be critical in shaping the title race, with margins tight and momentum fragile.
Nice weekend of results for us despite rhe draw. .. !
You feel for Emery a little as PSR has hampered them severely.
Interesting they play City last game of the season! Will there still be something on that match ? Hopefully not for our sakes !
Despite 2 draws in last 2 games we have actually increases our lead !
Interesting to see the team Arteta puts out…any game at San Siro is a big one but then Man Utd at home on Saturday !
Good to see Mosquera back…might he give Saliba or Gabriel a rest do you think ?
COYG
We are playing Utd on Sunday Neil. You almost gave me a nasty turn.
As everyone is saying, now is the time to show that there is depth in the squad and give some of the less played players a chance to shine