Emery is full of praise for Arteta and Arsenal ahead of Europa clash

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal is a perfect marriage: Emery

Arsenal fans have almost no experience of facing their former managers. The standout name that comes out is George Graham, when his Tottenham side played Arsenal years ago.

Thus, it would feel a bit weird seeing their former manager Unai Emery in the opposition dugout on Thursday night.

Emery would be expected to be brimming with motivation, to prove his former employers that he was the right man to take Arsenal forward. That inner drive will only make the tie even more complicated for the English side.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s clash, when asked about what he fears about Arsenal, Emery told the Express: ” Well at a club level everybody knows it’s a great club and as for the technical staff with Mikel Arteta I think it’s a perfect marriage.

“Arteta is a great manager, and you can see a clear identity of their game plan in the way they play. I’m sure they will have grown, and Arsenal will have been able to grow with Arteta.

The 49-year-old continued, “They have very important footballers that have a lot of experience but it’s a club that always brings up young players. The minute you give those young players opportunity they show tremendous quality.”

Arsenal have a solid defensive structure claims Emery

Although the Gunners have been criticized for their lack of creativity in the final third, they have garnered various praises for their robust defense.

Mikel Arteta’s men have conceded just 37 goals from their 33 league matches so far, which is the fourth-best defensive stat in the league.

Emery was quick to praise Arteta for the progress that the team has made under him.

“They have a very marked identity, and they show a lot of progress with Arteta. They have top quality players, Ceballos, Odegaard, Saka, quick players Aubameyang, Bukayo, Martinelli. They have a very solid defensive structure. They can do a passing structure. It’s going to be a very tough match.”

Both managers will be vying for a place in the final in Gdansk, Poland. While Villareal sit seventh in La Liga, Arsenal see themselves in 10th. Claiming a Champions League berth via the league is improbable for both sides.

Thus, they would know the significance of first getting past each other in the semis before trying to lift the Europa League title on 26th May.

But it feels surreal to imagine either side playing Champions League football next term, after their mediocre league campaigns this season.