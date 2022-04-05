Emery says he laid the groundwork for what Arteta is doing at Arsenal now

Unai Emery reckons he laid the groundwork for what Mikel Arteta is achieving at Arsenal right now.
The Spanish manager was the first boss the club had after Arsene Wenger’s over two decades reign as manager.
He helped the Gunners to reach the final of the Europa League in his first season in charge and they just missed out on a top-four finish.
But he was sacked halfway through his second season at the club when results became poor.
Arteta has been the club’s manager since the end of 2019 and the former midfielder has received more backing from the Gunners.
The club has stuck by him even when the results have been bad, and Emery believes Arteta is getting more time than he had and he already started the work his fellow Spaniard is doing at the Emirates now.
He tells The Athletic: “Arteta is doing a good job, continuing what I began.
“He has had that patience from the fans, the patience they did not have with me. But I understand that.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Considering how badly things have been at some points under Arteta, we truly have given him more time than Emery had.
The current Villarreal manager wasn’t as popular as Arteta is to the club’s fans, and that is important in determining how long a manager stays at his job.
I right then so you did Emery you fool, worst manager we had in a long time, buying players for £25 million and loaning them straight out wtf man, I don’t even associate you with the club no more , you were a mistake we erased at the club ,your a nobody to us, so have a nice day and I’m saying this nicely ( BEAT IT ) 🤡 replays will be ingnored
Yeah emery will suddenly be crying with 3 European cups, knocking us out, and having to coach average Villarreal with low budget into the quarter league of the Ucl something our team hasn’t come close to in 7 to 8 years. He’s definitely crying in it..
I am still amazed how his Villarreal team has managed to score more goals and conceded less goals than us in the league with just a single game more when we are having our best season in ages and after spending 150m in summer.
@Kaay
RealTalk…👍🏾
I don’t know who write this Article but I can tell you those quotes were not what Emery said.
He has a longer speech than this and you are just putting words into quotes and claim that as his words!