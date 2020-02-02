“Emery was better than Arteta” – Arsenal fans furious with poor performance

Arsenal fans take to Twitter to vent their fury at a woeful away performance.

The stats say it all, Arsenal has six wins, six losses and 13 draws this season, seven points above the drop zone and firmly set in tenth position, facts the Arsenal fans are absolutely furious with.

Arsenal had their chances for sure but the truth is that Burnley should have won, the miss from Rodriguez was absolutely criminal but I am not complaining.

However, the fans are complaining and Laczaette and Ozil, in particular, have come in for some fierce criticism.

Lacazette was very poor and it is a mystery why Mikel Areta keeps on playing him. As for Ozil, it has all been said so many times before, what is the point anymore in expecting anything from him?

Arteta cannot escape criticism either, he picked this team, he set the side up completely wrong and bringing on a sub in the 85th minute in hope of changing the game is simply amateur hour. In fact, I would call it Emeryesque.

Anyway, here is a taste of what Arsenal fans are saying on Twitter.