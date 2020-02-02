“Emery was better than Arteta” – Arsenal fans furious with poor performance

Arsenal fans take to Twitter to vent their fury at a woeful away performance.

The stats say it all, Arsenal has six wins, six losses and 13 draws this season, seven points above the drop zone and firmly set in tenth position, facts the Arsenal fans are absolutely furious with.

Arsenal had their chances for sure but the truth is that Burnley should have won, the miss from Rodriguez was absolutely criminal but I am not complaining.

However, the fans are complaining and Laczaette and Ozil, in particular, have come in for some fierce criticism.

Lacazette was very poor and it is a mystery why Mikel Areta keeps on playing him. As for Ozil, it has all been said so many times before, what is the point anymore in expecting anything from him?

Arteta cannot escape criticism either, he picked this team, he set the side up completely wrong and bringing on a sub in the 85th minute in hope of changing the game is simply amateur hour. In fact, I would call it Emeryesque.

Anyway, here is a taste of what Arsenal fans are saying on Twitter.

  1. Robindéboi
    Robindéboi

    MARTINELLI is further better on the left side, likewise for AUBAMEYANG.

    Reply
  2. Nifty
    Nifty

    I bet most of you won’t accept these performances from Emery but he even started better than Arteta.

    Reply
    1. Rory johnson
      Rory johnson

      He also had a full squad when he first came, we have a lot of injuries at the moment, not to mention the atmosphere surrounding the club was nowhere near as toxic which of course affects the players, and arteta took over during the winter period also which has much denser match fixtures, not a very fair comparison.

      Reply
      1. SueP
        SueP

        Rory
        There are times you are wasting your breath with some people

        Reply
        1. Rory johnson
          Rory johnson

          Yeah SueP for sure just trying to help people see the finer details! Theres no way to fairly compare the two

          Reply
  3. Godswill
    Godswill

    Very poor performance I must confess. Why can’t Lacca be dropped and Auba play centrally? Pepe could have been better.
    Arteta should take note. Worst game under his era.

    Reply
  4. kondwani Tyson
    kondwani Tyson

    I said it earlier on than arsenal won’t beat Burnley, and the moment I saw that substitution of bringing on willock confirmed on what I predicted

    Reply
  5. Sue
    Sue

    That really was poor…. and has actually made me glad we have a 2 week break… another draw… still can’t capitalise on teams around us dropping points…we’ll be fighting for our lives before long, or are we already???

    Reply
    1. Skills1000
      Skills1000

      I agree with you Sue. A very disappointing performance. Guendouzi does not deserve to be in the starting line up. We need men in midfield. It was a foolish decision to let Ramsey go. For now, Arteta stop playing Lacazette and Aubameyang together. We need midfielders who move with the ball. Skillful and composed midfielders. Guendouzi offers nothing going forward. No pace. He dwells too long on the ball.

      Ceballos Torrera Xhaka

      Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli

      That should be the midfield and attack going foward

      Reply
      1. Sue
        Sue

        My reply to you is at the bottom, Skills1000… oops!! 😀

        Reply
  6. David Rusa
    David Rusa

    This result shouldn’t surprise any realistic person. Burnley recently defeated Man U at Old Trafford. Our performance was not bad at all except we lack the final product. Arteta needs to take the team through goal scoring drills because currently they are so poor at scoring! It’s a shame!

    Reply
    1. SueP
      SueP

      How much more pleasant it is to read a post that isn’t totally hysterical. It wasn’t a great game by any stretch of the imagination and in my opinion it is the first match by Arteta that was weaker. He has a lot of work ahead, but I am not ready for his head like some.

      To compare him to Emery after 5 or 6 weeks is ridiculous

      Reply
  7. Henry Root
    Henry Root

    There are people on here claiming Emery is better than Arteta. They are completely mad and utterly wrong. Arteta is going to be a fine coach but has been left a poor squad with low morale after the awful Emery

    Reply
    1. Sue
      Sue

      👍👍 I’d take Mikel over Unai every day of the week…. I’m just disappointed about yet another draw and our performance!

      Reply
      1. Skills1000
        Skills1000

        Emery brought this upon the team. He should have been sacked after the Europa League final defeat against Chelsea

        Reply
        1. SueP
          SueP

          Skills
          An awful lot of people would agree with you

          Reply
    2. Nifty
      Nifty

      It is not a matter of Emery being better than Arteta. It is about people seeing the problem was not just about Emery

      Reply
  8. Reggie
    Reggie

    Im afraid todays draw yet again was down to an inexperienced manager and we will get more days when his decisions dont work. Playing Ozil away at Burnley, playing Martinelli on the right, not changing things tactically to get at Burnley more and quicker. We look more together, down to Arteta but we are not that much better at getting results. I have always been a massive fan of Shaun Dyche and what he does with the players he has is an absolute miracle. For me the best English manager and coach we have, he rings the absolute maximum out of his resourse, which are millions of miles less than ours.

    Reply
  9. Sue
    Sue

    Yes and he’s just warming Juve’s bench!! I’d happily take him back!
    It’s funny how inconsistent our players are – brilliant one week, awful the next!
    We didn’t even look like scoring today and when you see our front line… well it’s unacceptable!!
    Fair play to Burnley though.. bet Dyche will be kicking himself that he didn’t pick up his first win against us. Now come on City!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue
      Sue

      This is for Skills1000

      Reply
  10. Rkw
    Rkw

    Bellerin Luiz mustafi gunduzhi xhaka ate sub standard players … would struggle in top championship sides … after two years it’s clear auba and lava don’t work together … sell one to generate funds … so basically more than half the outfield are hardly epl standard let alone top 6 … arteta can’t be blamed for this state of affairs but has to insist on clear out in summer or quit to expose the damage the greedy yank has done to the club

    Reply
  11. Robindéboi
    Robindéboi

    ??? If ARTETA don’t win Europa League, which is a high possibility, I hope he will stay and for a long time.

    Reply
  12. Sue
    Sue

    Mike Dean… what a tool!!

    Reply

