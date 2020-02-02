“Emery was better than Arteta” – Arsenal fans furious with poor performance

Arsenal fans take to Twitter to vent their fury at a woeful away performance.
The stats say it all, Arsenal has six wins, six losses and 13 draws this season, seven points above the drop zone and firmly set in tenth position, facts the Arsenal fans are absolutely furious with.
Arsenal had their chances for sure but the truth is that Burnley should have won, the miss from Rodriguez was absolutely criminal but I am not complaining.
However, the fans are complaining and Laczaette and Ozil, in particular, have come in for some fierce criticism.
Lacazette was very poor and it is a mystery why Mikel Areta keeps on playing him. As for Ozil, it has all been said so many times before, what is the point anymore in expecting anything from him?
Arteta cannot escape criticism either, he picked this team, he set the side up completely wrong and bringing on a sub in the 85th minute in hope of changing the game is simply amateur hour. In fact, I would call it Emeryesque.
Anyway, here is a taste of what Arsenal fans are saying on Twitter.
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
That was garbage. We were all over the place. Once Saka went off we were very predictable because we couldn't attack from the left with Xhaka. The experiment of putting Martinelli on the right didn't work. Arteta is too late with 3rd substitutions.
— ArsenalArena (@ArsenalArena) February 2, 2020
Arteta is an artist. He love to draw 😾
— Ahmad | أحمد (@Ahmad_Sosal) February 2, 2020
So I have the same number of away prem league assists this season as Ozil. @Arsenal sign me up! I really feel sorry for the poor saps who actually spend their hard earned money on tickets.
— edward weinman (@edwardweinman1) February 2, 2020
Congratulations to Alex Lacazette 👏 #BURARS pic.twitter.com/iVVHNsYVya
— Sky Sports Ⓙ (@5kySports) February 2, 2020
Emery was better than Arteta
— Sayan Majhi (@isayanmajhi) February 2, 2020
Ozil has been going through the motions for seasons. Absolute ligjtweight. Agree he needs to be outed. But for me permananently. Been dropped so many times and yet comes back and performs the same insipid dull performance.
— GGGooner🎗 (@GeorgeLampshire) February 2, 2020
Our manager is equally at fault. Martinelli in the wrong position and continuing with Lacazette. That’s bad management. Emery got sacked for less. Arteta simply not doing it
— Artetísima (@Artetsima1) February 2, 2020
MARTINELLI is further better on the left side, likewise for AUBAMEYANG.
I bet most of you won’t accept these performances from Emery but he even started better than Arteta.
He also had a full squad when he first came, we have a lot of injuries at the moment, not to mention the atmosphere surrounding the club was nowhere near as toxic which of course affects the players, and arteta took over during the winter period also which has much denser match fixtures, not a very fair comparison.
Rory
There are times you are wasting your breath with some people
Yeah SueP for sure just trying to help people see the finer details! Theres no way to fairly compare the two
Very poor performance I must confess. Why can’t Lacca be dropped and Auba play centrally? Pepe could have been better.
Arteta should take note. Worst game under his era.
I said it earlier on than arsenal won’t beat Burnley, and the moment I saw that substitution of bringing on willock confirmed on what I predicted
That really was poor…. and has actually made me glad we have a 2 week break… another draw… still can’t capitalise on teams around us dropping points…we’ll be fighting for our lives before long, or are we already???
I agree with you Sue. A very disappointing performance. Guendouzi does not deserve to be in the starting line up. We need men in midfield. It was a foolish decision to let Ramsey go. For now, Arteta stop playing Lacazette and Aubameyang together. We need midfielders who move with the ball. Skillful and composed midfielders. Guendouzi offers nothing going forward. No pace. He dwells too long on the ball.
Ceballos Torrera Xhaka
Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli
That should be the midfield and attack going foward
My reply to you is at the bottom, Skills1000… oops!! 😀
This result shouldn’t surprise any realistic person. Burnley recently defeated Man U at Old Trafford. Our performance was not bad at all except we lack the final product. Arteta needs to take the team through goal scoring drills because currently they are so poor at scoring! It’s a shame!
How much more pleasant it is to read a post that isn’t totally hysterical. It wasn’t a great game by any stretch of the imagination and in my opinion it is the first match by Arteta that was weaker. He has a lot of work ahead, but I am not ready for his head like some.
To compare him to Emery after 5 or 6 weeks is ridiculous
There are people on here claiming Emery is better than Arteta. They are completely mad and utterly wrong. Arteta is going to be a fine coach but has been left a poor squad with low morale after the awful Emery
👍👍 I’d take Mikel over Unai every day of the week…. I’m just disappointed about yet another draw and our performance!
Emery brought this upon the team. He should have been sacked after the Europa League final defeat against Chelsea
Skills
An awful lot of people would agree with you
It is not a matter of Emery being better than Arteta. It is about people seeing the problem was not just about Emery
Im afraid todays draw yet again was down to an inexperienced manager and we will get more days when his decisions dont work. Playing Ozil away at Burnley, playing Martinelli on the right, not changing things tactically to get at Burnley more and quicker. We look more together, down to Arteta but we are not that much better at getting results. I have always been a massive fan of Shaun Dyche and what he does with the players he has is an absolute miracle. For me the best English manager and coach we have, he rings the absolute maximum out of his resourse, which are millions of miles less than ours.
Yes and he’s just warming Juve’s bench!! I’d happily take him back!
It’s funny how inconsistent our players are – brilliant one week, awful the next!
We didn’t even look like scoring today and when you see our front line… well it’s unacceptable!!
Fair play to Burnley though.. bet Dyche will be kicking himself that he didn’t pick up his first win against us. Now come on City!!!
This is for Skills1000
Bellerin Luiz mustafi gunduzhi xhaka ate sub standard players … would struggle in top championship sides … after two years it’s clear auba and lava don’t work together … sell one to generate funds … so basically more than half the outfield are hardly epl standard let alone top 6 … arteta can’t be blamed for this state of affairs but has to insist on clear out in summer or quit to expose the damage the greedy yank has done to the club
??? If ARTETA don’t win Europa League, which is a high possibility, I hope he will stay and for a long time.
Mike Dean… what a tool!!