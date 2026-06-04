Emile Heskey appears to discourage Morgan Rogers from joining Arsenal

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal as the attacker continues to impress and develop at Aston Villa.

At Villa Park, Rogers has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet and played a key role in the squad that recently won the Europa League. His performances have enhanced his reputation and made him one of the most highly regarded attacking players in the Premier League.

Villa regard him as one of their most valuable assets and are determined to retain his services. While the club understand that every player has a market value, they remain committed to building a competitive squad capable of challenging for honours regularly.

Aston Villa Keen to Retain Rogers

Villa are working hard to establish themselves among the strongest teams in England and to continue competing for major trophies. Their recent progress has provided players such as Rogers with plenty of reasons to remain at the club and continue their development in a familiar environment.

The attacker has become a central figure in the team and enjoys a prominent role within the squad. That level of importance could be difficult to replicate elsewhere, particularly at clubs with greater depth and competition for places.

Despite Villa’s determination to keep him, speculation surrounding his future continues as interest from leading clubs grows.

Heskey Questions Potential Arsenal Move

Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding Rogers to their squad, and the prospect of joining the Premier League champions is naturally an attractive one. The Gunners also reached the Champions League final, highlighting the level at which they are currently competing.

However, according to the Metro, Emile Heskey has questioned whether a move to Arsenal would be the right decision for Rogers at this stage of his career.

Speaking on the matter, he said: “Would it be difficult to say no to Arsenal? Yes and no.

“You have to look at who is ahead of you in both teams. He’s top of the pile at Villa, he is the main man. If he goes to Arsenal, where would he be in that pecking order and does it suit the way he plays?”

Heskey’s comments highlight the dilemma facing Rogers should interest from Arsenal develop further. While a move to one of England’s leading clubs could be appealing, maintaining a prominent role and regular playing time may also be important considerations in any decision regarding his future.

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