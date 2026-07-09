Emile Heskey wants Liverpool to beat Arsenal to sign World Cup star

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to compete directly for the signature of Bradley Barcola this summer, with both clubs interested in adding the talented winger to their squads.

Barcola could be open to leaving PSG as the French club continues to strengthen their squad, which could make regular playing time more difficult for the attacker. At present, he is not a guaranteed starter because PSG have a preferred option in his position, meaning he is often introduced from the bench during important matches.

Arsenal and Liverpool Battle for Barcola

The winger is believed to be seeking a more important role, and he could find greater opportunities at either Arsenal or Liverpool. Both clubs are searching for quality attacking options and could provide him with the platform to become a more influential player.

The coming weeks should reveal which destination appeals most to Barcola, although his current focus remains on representing France at the World Cup. His performances during the tournament could also influence the level of interest from potential suitors.

Former Liverpool star Emile Heskey believes his former club should win the race for Barcola, with the winger regarded as one of the best players in his position at present.

According to the Metro, Heskey said:

‘Signing Bradley Barcola would be an amazing coup for Liverpool because he provides the pace and directness we’ve been missing on the left wing.

‘We’ve been spoiled with Sadio Mané and Luis Díaz, and now we need Barcola to get the fans off their seats again.

‘Liverpool looked to have missed out on Yan Diomande to PSG, but that could open the door to Barcola leaving, it would be a statement signing for Andoni Iraola that’s for sure.’

Barcola Decision Could Shape Summer Plans

The competition between Arsenal and Liverpool highlights the growing interest in Barcola’s services. Both clubs will be hoping to convince him that they can offer the right environment for his continued development.

A move away from PSG would represent an important decision for the winger, who is looking for a bigger role and more consistent opportunities at the highest level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…