Emile Smith Rowe being compared with colourful former Gunner

Emile Smith Rowe broke into the Arsenal team last year and what a revelation the Englishman has been.

The midfielder has always been held in high regards at the Emirates and this explains why he was allowed to leave the club on loan to RB Leipzig, then Huddersfield Town.

The Gunners needed a creative midfielder late last year and after banishing Mesut Ozil from the team, Mikel Arteta turned to Smith Rowe and the midfielder duly delivered.

He has remained in the first team set up and continues to prove to be too good to be dropped.

He has been used in central midfield and other positions and seems to deliver anywhere he is placed.

The arrival of Martin Odegaard was seen as one that could push him out of the team, but he has responded well and delivered a fine performance on the left in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal fan, Dave Seagar, writes on Sun Sports that the Englishman reminds him of colourful former Gunner, Samir Nasri:

“Someone pointed out to me on Sunday that Smith Rowe was the closest player we have had to Samir Nasri in his pomp at Arsenal.

“This comparison struck me on so many levels.

“Smith Rowe has the same close control, ability to beat a man, superb work ethic, vicious shot, along with excellent vision and an eye for a one-two in and around the penalty area.

“However, the truly interesting part is that Nasri, like Smith Rowe and Freddie Ljungberg, Tomas Rosicky, Alexander Hleb and Andrey Arshavin before, initially and perhaps always saw himself as a central attacking midfielder.”