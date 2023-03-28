Emile Smith-Rowe desperate to get games at Arsenal “I need to be on that team sheet”

Emile Smith-Rowe has failed to break into the Arsenal squad this season after a successful 2021-22 season in which he scored 10 goals in 33 league games.
Due to a long-term injury at the outset of the season and the prominence of Gabriel Martinelli, he has become more of a squad player. This situation hasn’t gone well for the Hale End graduate, as he suggested after his impressive performance for the England under-21 team against France, in which he scored in England’s 4-0 victory.
Speaking after the game he admitted how hungry he is to play. “I’m really desperate [to play] to be honest,” Smith Rowe said, as per the Times. “The team is doing really well and it’s obviously something I want to be a part of.
“I’m working hard every day. Coming away here and getting minutes that I really need is really good for me to take back.”
Anyway, Smith Rowe further admitted he is not ready to throw in the towel and that he is ready to fight for a place in Arteta’s lineup.
“I’ve never really been in this position before, being left out so much,” he said. “But I’m just trying to work hard as much as possible, to train as well as I can. I know the team’s on fire and they’re doing really well.
“It’s been really difficult to deal with it and manage it. But everyone at the club has been helping me on and off the pitch. It’s such a family at Arsenal, all the boys have been helping me out as well.”
Smith Rowe is a talent there is no doubt about it, he is just having a bad moment. He will come good no doubt as they say class is permanent and form is temporary. Go! go! Smith Rowe, we want you back, and if he doesn’t get to play for Arsenal, it could become a problem.
Emile concuded with: “I need to get as many minutes as I can and then going into the summer with England, I want to make sure I’m playing there as well,” he said. “Going into next season, I need to be on that team sheet.”
I am certain Arteta knows what a talent ESR is and will need to use all his man-management skills to keep him on board. But obviously with 10 “Cup Finals” ahead, Arteta will have to make sure he has the best starting XI in every single game….
He has lots of competetion in his position. But, I hope to him outperform some of those currently ahead of him. He definitely has the talent bar injury. Any news on Partey’s injury? I heard he sustained some injury during Ghana’s match.
After the man of the match performance against Angola in the first leg win, he was advised against taking part in the second leg as a precautionary measure.
That’s what I was made to understand, Arsenal physio sanction it.
I don’t think he can be our main LW next season, especially if Nelson extends his contract. Hopefully the coaches are preparing him for a central role
it may just be my impression, but I think that if he can follow the style of movement and change of position that Trossard and Martinelli do he can fight for position in our attack…. I always liked his finishing and I think he can be a perfect false 9
He played false nine decently against Villarreal in Spain, but now we’ve got Jesus, Nketiah and Trossard for the CF position
I believe his future is in the AM role
It’s good that ESR isn’t complaining, but in saying that “I’ve never really been in this position before, being left out so much,” he doesn’t address the fact that he’s had major surgery which kept him out for most of last season and a fair part of this one, so really Emile, you weren’t so much “left out” as not fit to play.
I’m hoping that he will be able to be deployed in a creative role more suitable to his talent than as a wide left/winger-type raider, which I’ll admit he’s very good at.
Emile Smith Rowe should be gentle introduced back in the team slowly, just has been done now.
Think ESR is a better choice than Vieira in midfield or on the wing. ESR was a super sub that year and can be impactful when he plays.
Vieira in his first year, but wow how underwhelming. His small frame was a concern for some and it’s shown to be a liability in midfield.
He also lacks a defensive edge and doesn’t like getting stuck or sticking a leg in. I’d go ESR every day over Vieira until he can find the traction he clearly is missing.
I agree 100%
ESR needs to start working on his physique as he’s constantly injured and more often than not, being injured is due to muscle weaknesses/imbalances/negligence on recovery.