Emile Smith-Rowe desperate to get games at Arsenal “I need to be on that team sheet”

Emile Smith-Rowe has failed to break into the Arsenal squad this season after a successful 2021-22 season in which he scored 10 goals in 33 league games.

Due to a long-term injury at the outset of the season and the prominence of Gabriel Martinelli, he has become more of a squad player. This situation hasn’t gone well for the Hale End graduate, as he suggested after his impressive performance for the England under-21 team against France, in which he scored in England’s 4-0 victory.

Speaking after the game he admitted how hungry he is to play. “I’m really desperate [to play] to be honest,” Smith Rowe said, as per the Times. “The team is doing really well and it’s obviously something I want to be a part of.

“I’m working hard every day. Coming away here and getting minutes that I really need is really good for me to take back.”

Anyway, Smith Rowe further admitted he is not ready to throw in the towel and that he is ready to fight for a place in Arteta’s lineup.

“I’ve never really been in this position before, being left out so much,” he said. “But I’m just trying to work hard as much as possible, to train as well as I can. I know the team’s on fire and they’re doing really well.

“It’s been really difficult to deal with it and manage it. But everyone at the club has been helping me on and off the pitch. It’s such a family at Arsenal, all the boys have been helping me out as well.”

Smith Rowe is a talent there is no doubt about it, he is just having a bad moment. He will come good no doubt as they say class is permanent and form is temporary. Go! go! Smith Rowe, we want you back, and if he doesn’t get to play for Arsenal, it could become a problem.

Emile concuded with: “I need to get as many minutes as I can and then going into the summer with England, I want to make sure I’m playing there as well,” he said. “Going into next season, I need to be on that team sheet.”

I am certain Arteta knows what a talent ESR is and will need to use all his man-management skills to keep him on board. But obviously with 10 “Cup Finals” ahead, Arteta will have to make sure he has the best starting XI in every single game….

