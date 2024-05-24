Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson – Should Arsenal sell or keep these 24 year-olds?

Soon, the summer transfer window will open. There’s a lot of buzz about some top players arriving at the Emirates Stadium, which could really give Arsenal the advantage they need to outshine Manchester City and other competitors in the race for the PL title.

However, the arrival of new signings may necessitate the departure of some players. Some of the players who are likely to leave include Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson, who are all promising prospects. These three players have had a tough time getting some game time this season.

Nelson, who was available for 43 matches this season, only managed to get 639 minutes of playing time. Smith Rowe, who was available for 42 matches, only played a total of 474 minutes, whereas Vieira, who’s been available for 34 matches, has played a total of 470 minutes.

Coincidentally, all of them will be 24 years old at the start of the following season.

Who do you think will stick around, and who might leave?

I believe that the team should cash in on Emile Smith, Rowe, and Reiss Nelson. The pair have struggled to make their mark on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team. We know they are quality and have occasionally displayed moments of brilliance. However, without consistency, their reliability becomes questionable.

Given that the Emile and Reiss are Arsenal Academy products, the funds from their sales are seen as pure profits, which will significantly boost the Gunners’ transfer budget.

Regarding Fabio Vieira, it seems that the injury he suffered during the mid-season may have been the primary factor preventing him from making a breakthrough this campaign, given that he initially showed so much promise. He did display moments of brilliance in matches against Fulham and Manchester United.

The former Porto player, known as the “assists king” when he left Portugal, possesses exceptional passing ability. When he’s having a good day, he’s one of the best transition passers out there, given his technical ability.

With another season playing under Arteta and fingers crossed that he has an injury-free run this time, Vieira has the potential to make his mark on this team.So I think we should give him another season.

What’s your opinion? Who should stay and who should be sold?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.