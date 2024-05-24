Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson – Should Arsenal sell or keep these 24 year-olds?

Soon, the summer transfer window will open. There’s a lot of buzz about some top players arriving at the Emirates Stadium, which could really give Arsenal the advantage they need to outshine Manchester City and other competitors in the race for the PL title.
However, the arrival of new signings may necessitate the departure of some players. Some of the players who are likely to leave include Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson, who are all promising prospects. These three players have had a tough time getting some game time this season.
Nelson, who was available for 43 matches this season, only managed to get 639 minutes of playing time. Smith Rowe, who was available for 42 matches, only played a total of 474 minutes, whereas Vieira, who’s been available for 34 matches, has played a total of 470 minutes.
Coincidentally, all of them will be 24 years old at the start of the following season.
Who do you think will stick around, and who might leave?
I believe that the team should cash in on Emile Smith, Rowe, and Reiss Nelson. The pair have struggled to make their mark on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team. We know they are quality and have occasionally displayed moments of brilliance. However, without consistency, their reliability becomes questionable.
Given that the Emile and Reiss are Arsenal Academy products, the funds from their sales are seen as pure profits, which will significantly boost the Gunners’ transfer budget.
Regarding Fabio Vieira, it seems that the injury he suffered during the mid-season may have been the primary factor preventing him from making a breakthrough this campaign, given that he initially showed so much promise. He did display moments of brilliance in matches against Fulham and Manchester United.
The former Porto player, known as the “assists king” when he left Portugal, possesses exceptional passing ability. When he’s having a good day, he’s one of the best transition passers out there, given his technical ability.
With another season playing under Arteta and fingers crossed that he has an injury-free run this time, Vieira has the potential to make his mark on this team.So I think we should give him another season.
What’s your opinion? Who should stay and who should be sold?
Daniel O
Sell or loan if we struggle with buyers, with Nketia included. Their progress has stalled, rather we give their places in the team to deserving development players than having 24 year olds who are not showing the required progress.
Sell all of them. We can’t have our squad filled with players Arteta clearly does not trust. And justifiably so. None of them is good enough to be a squad player who gets serious play time in a team that wants to win CL and PL. ESR might have the talent but is not suited for our high-intensity, high-press game, he is not press-resistant and not effective in tight spaces.
First of all I don’t think we ought to regard 24year old professional players as “prospects”.To me they lost that tag 2/3 years ago.Personally, I would retain ESR and encourage our Manager to play him more often which would improve his fitness and sharpness.Given the clear weaknesses which prevailed last season down our entire left flank, the fact that ESR was rarely used as an alternative to Martinelli and Trossard baffles me and I suspect many other fans.The guy is a real talent who has not been given the opportunities to prove himself and fleeting cameo appearances will never bring him on.Nelson is a decent player, but ,like Nketiah, he falls short of the quality we need to maintain /improve our chances of overtaking Man City.I would endeavour to sell both in the summer window.As for Vieira,I shall refrain from commenting, other than to say he and Lokonga, are examples of costly errors of judgement made by Edu/Arteta.It remains to be seen it they can cut our losses one way or another.
I feel for ESR the most of the three, but all of them need more game time for their own development. As such they and Nketiah plus a few others should be found new homes. Partey and Ramsdale are almost certain to go. Tierney and any other loanees, probably too. And the only reason I wouldnt add Jesus to the list is that then Arsenal would need to find two decent strikers which isnt going to happen.
I want to keep ESR and give him a new chance to shine. The other guys haven’t shown enough when playing, and deserve a new beginning elsewhere. Wish them all the best 🔴⚪️
ESR must be given the opportunity to prove he has recovered from his injuries and he will gave ample opportunities to do that preseason and while we battle on four fronts for trophies next season.
In my opinion Nketiah, Nelson, Vieria (Ramsdale looks as good as gone unfortunately) are not at the level required, but the contracts given to both Nketiah and Nelson means it will be difficult to make a profit on them.
We seem to forget the likes of Logonka and Tierney amongst others out on loan as well, so I believe we will see quite a lot of movement in the summer.
Sell, sell, sell.
Nkethiah should be sold Fabio Viera should be loaned out while ESR should be kept. If ESR is injury free next season he has a chance of playing regularly. If Jesus doesn’t mind ,since he is good on the wings he should deputise for BSaka he shouldn’t be sold. We saw what he can do when he came in against Everton he made contribution to our second goal with his pass to Odegard
9 out of 10 times that gets disallowed for hand ball though.
ESR = keep for another year, always adds a little spark off the bench, can cover for Rice at #8 in Cup and CL group stages
Vieira = keep for another year, closest we have to Odegaard back-up today, can also #8 and maybe even Saka
Nelson = let go, I have always liked Nelson, but Arteta is clearly not going to play him so what’s the point
Keep ESR but give him game time
Vieira loan out
Nelson Sell