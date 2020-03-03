Emile Smith Rowe has every reason to be happy about his future

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has been enjoying his new introduction to regular football at Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers and the 19-year-old have been enjoying a mutually beneficial relationship since he joined them in January for the rest of the season.

He has earned nothing but praises from his temporary manager for the performances that he has been delivering at the John Smith Stadium.

The midfielder has recovered well from an injury-hit spell in Germany with RB Leipzig to show how talented he is.

I believe that the Englishman has every reason to be happy about his immediate future.

He must have watched Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth. In that game, Mikel Arteta gave chances to Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock who are all in his age group.

He would be keen to get his chance when he gets back and that will give him extra motivation to thrive at Huddersfield.

Another reason why Smith Rowe should be excited about his immediate future is the fact that teams would want him next season if Arsenal sends him to go out on loan again.

Huddersfield manager has said that he would jump at the chance to manage him again next season, that shows that he is a player that won’t lack a home next season should Arsenal decide that he isn’t ready for first-team action.

Whatever way you look at it, short of being injured, Smith Rowe is going to be playing regular football in some form or another next season.