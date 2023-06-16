Emile Smith-Rowe is back to his best – and we can watch him at the U21 Euros this summer

Arsenal star selected for international squad

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been selected as part of England’s 23-man squad for the U21 European Championships, set to be held in Romania and Georgia this month.

Smith Rowe’s inclusion comes after his participation in a training camp at St George’s Park, which included a behind-closed-doors friendly against Japan where he played for an hour.

Impressing manager Lee Carsley during the training camp, Smith Rowe secured his place in the final Euros squad for the second time in his career.

He previously made two appearances in the 2021 edition of the tournament. Throughout the qualifying campaign, the 22-year-old featured in five matches, scoring against Andorra and the Czech Republic.

England finds themselves in a group alongside the Czech Republic once again, with their opening game against them scheduled for June 22. Three days later, they will face Israel before concluding the group stage with a match against Germany on June 28.

Smith Rowe is the sole member of the squad who has already earned senior international experience, having won three caps under manager Gareth Southgate. In addition, he was a part of England’s triumphant U17 World Cup squad in 2017.

Smith Rowe’s inclusion in the England U21 squad reflects his progress after his serious injury, which sidelined him for a long duration in the first half of the last campaign.

Representing his country on the international stage, even though it is at youth level, will provide him with invaluable experience and an opportunity to showcase his abilities against top young players from across Europe.

Arsenal fans will be eager to see how he performs in the tournament and hope that it further bolsters his development.

They will be hoping to see the old Smith-Rowe back next season.

Yash Bisht

