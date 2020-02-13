Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Emile Smith-Rowe is looking like an Arsenal star in the making

Don’t Forget Emile Smith-Rowe

Last season was special for Emile Smith-Rowe who was 18 at the time. Heralded as the best player of his class in the Hale-End academy, the attacking midfielder wasted no time in proving his quality with 3 goals in the Europa League games.

Injury prevented what would have been a better season for the smooth-haired youngster but many Arsenal fans had seen enough. Emile Smith-Rowe was the real deal and all he needed was game time to prove it.

He was actively pursued over the summer by one of the best talent-hoovering teams around in RB Leipzig. In fact, the rumours were that Leipzig’s board would be inclined to accept Smith-Rowe plus cash for the highly rated Upamencano. Thankfully enough, our board didn’t want to lose one of the best talents to come out of the academy in years.

Nowadays, Emile Smith-Rowe has been loaned to Huddersfield in the Championship and his impact has been very impressive, to put it mildly. Against Brentford, Fulham and Hull City, he has improved Huddersfield’s attack and contributed heavily to the attacking output of Danny Cowley’s team.

Our Croydon starlet shouldn’t get lost in the transfer chatter of Ozil’s replacement. He is good enough to get a look in and primed to lock down a starting spot should he get the chance to.

  1. Shakir says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    He is the best among our current squad to replace ozil when he leaves.And i also think he would be a top player in that position.

    Many teams have misunderstood the no.10 position and ditched it but some of the top teams are trying to get it back.Football will be very exciting in the future.

  2. PIRES says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    aresnal has nowadays a bright futur in these young players….Hopefully they will succed

