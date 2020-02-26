Emile Smith Rowe is Premier League quality claims Huddersfield Town manager

Danny Cowley hails on-loan Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is causing a storm in the Championship with his performances for Huddersfield Town, and his latest showing for the Terriers has forced his manager to sing his praises.

Smith Rowe joined the former Premier League side on loan last month until the end of the season and he has been impressive.

His latest masterclass came in their game against Bristol City. The former RB Leipzig loanee stole the show by providing the assist for their first goal and winning the penalty for their second in a 2-1 win.

The youngster’s manager at Huddersfield, Danny Cowley was full of praise for Smith-Rowe as he continued to torment the Robins by finding lots of space and also creating chances for his team.

Cowley said, as quoted in the Bristol Post: “Emile Smith Rowe is just a really lovely player, isn’t he?”

“It’s not easy being a manager because at the moment he’s not ready to play the three-game week, so we had to be really cautious on Saturday [against Swansea].

“He looked a top player, didn’t he?

“He has that ability to find space; he could find space in a telephone box; he speeds the play up for you and draws and commits and I think it would have been a brilliant performance if he had scored.

“I am always going to be demanding of him because, to me, he is a Premier League player so I have to treat him like that and demand Premier League standards from him – in training and in games, day in and day out.

“It was a really good performance.”

Smith Rowe got some chances under Freddie Ljungberg when the Swede was Arsenal’s caretaker manager, but Mikel Arteta thought it would be better for him to continue his development away from the Emirates.

The youngster will be hoping that Arteta is taking notice and that he will be offered the chance to play for the Gunners next season.