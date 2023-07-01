Emile Smith Rowe is ready to fight Kai Havertz for a starting place at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe, the Arsenal midfielder, has made it clear that he is prepared to fight for his place in the team despite the arrival of Kai Havertz at the Emirates.

The unexpected addition of Havertz to the Arsenal squad has raised eyebrows, but manager Mikel Arteta has emphasised the German’s significance to the team.

While Havertz’s arrival may pose a challenge for Smith Rowe, Arsenal views him as a player who can enhance their performance. Smith Rowe’s playing time was limited last season due to injuries and a dip in form, resulting in a lower position in the squad hierarchy.

Nevertheless, Smith Rowe has been displaying exceptional form in the Euro U21 competition, and there is optimism that he will carry that momentum into the pre-season with the Gunners.

Smith Rowe remains determined to prove his worth and compete for a place in the Arsenal team, undeterred by the arrival of Havertz. He aims to demonstrate his abilities and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the new competition from Havertz, Smith Rowe said via The Sun:

“It’s really exciting so hopefully we can go one step further next season.

“Of course (it is extra competition with Havertz arrival), but this is football.

“You’ve just got to get on with it. I’ve got to keep working hard and it’s healthy competition. I’ve got to keep fighting.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe knows more players will join Arsenal as they continue to rebuild. It is up to their current options to make themselves too good to be benched.

With his current attitude, the midfielder will get more game time in the next campaign.

