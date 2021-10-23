Emile Smith Rowe is the best in the Premier League at this one thing claims pundit

Who doesn’t love to watch Emile Smith Rowe play? Certainly not former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher.

The Englishman who is now a pundit lavished praise on the Arsenal midfielder after watching his inspiring performance against Aston Villa last night.

Carragher said on Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He’ll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad.

‘I always want him to do well, you’re urging him on. To watch him in full flow, I’ve said he’s the best player in the Premier League running the ball.

‘He’s so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He’s a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that’s a real bonus.’

Smith Rowe has become one of the most important players at Arsenal and only injury can stop him now.

The Englishman has shown incredible growth in the last year and he could even become an England star like Bukayo Saka soon.

England has several top midfield talents at their disposal at the moment, but if Smith Rowe keeps impressing, he could be in the squad for the FIFA World Cup next year.

His breakthrough at Arsenal will inspire the likes of Charlie Patino to put in the work that could help them earn a spot on the Arsenal first team.

It could also help the Gunners sign young talented players around Europe because they would be convinced that they will get first-team chances if they work hard enough and impress Mikel Arteta.