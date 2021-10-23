Emile Smith Rowe is the best in the Premier League at this one thing claims pundit

Who doesn’t love to watch Emile Smith Rowe play? Certainly not former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher.
The Englishman who is now a pundit lavished praise on the Arsenal midfielder after watching his inspiring performance against Aston Villa last night.
Carragher said on Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He’ll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad.
‘I always want him to do well, you’re urging him on. To watch him in full flow, I’ve said he’s the best player in the Premier League running the ball.
‘He’s so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He’s a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that’s a real bonus.’
Smith Rowe has become one of the most important players at Arsenal and only injury can stop him now.
The Englishman has shown incredible growth in the last year and he could even become an England star like Bukayo Saka soon.
England has several top midfield talents at their disposal at the moment, but if Smith Rowe keeps impressing, he could be in the squad for the FIFA World Cup next year.
His breakthrough at Arsenal will inspire the likes of Charlie Patino to put in the work that could help them earn a spot on the Arsenal first team.
It could also help the Gunners sign young talented players around Europe because they would be convinced that they will get first-team chances if they work hard enough and impress Mikel Arteta.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Overhype in effect…
@NY_Gunner.
A tensy weency bit over the top I conquer.
‘Merican sport is highly spiced too 🙂
Hot controversial and opinionated is all the go.
It’s how we roll.
Now pass the mayo and a Bud 🙂
This is for ESR his freshman year.
He is runnng on high octane energy and confidence. Other older more experienced pros shoulder the pressure and responsibility. Rookies like ESR are spared criticism. It is in the second year the sophomore year that they come under more intense scrutiny. Opponents mark players more closely fans expect more critics are not so lenient. I have seen it so many times that with a 5 year contract in the draw payment guaranteed players “mature” and virtually all replace the bullet proof effervescence with a more calculated approach. They tend to make one or two signficant plays a game rather than trying to win the game every play. Going hard into every tackle is not worth the risk and chasing every through ball stops. Willock has not scored yet after scoring 7 games in a row for Newcastle last season. Niles, Nketiah and Nelson are now living off their HG status. Martinelli was the sensation of the league two sesons back but injury and a playng style difficulty with an under pressure manger has seen Martinelli’s career stalled in the periphery. So I have set the bar low for Emile.
Stay fit and play in 30 PL games a season cup games a bonus. Be a cog in the wheel and don’t accept an International call up until you are 25 🙂
Best of luck to the kid.
I do worry when the talking heads start chiming in, especially when they get too carried away, as that’s one of the main reasons why Arteta mistakenly deviated from the plan last season and why Saka “seems” to have regressed a bit, in light of the exceedingly high expectations, considering his age and our tactical naivety